Civil servants in Bauchi state will have a day off to take part in the celebration of the Islamic New Year

Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed, set aside Monday, July 8, for workers in the state especially Muslims to engage in activities that promote peace, unity and understanding within the society

The significance of Al-Muharram is a time of renewal and spiritual growth for Muslim faithful

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has declared Monday, July 8, 2024, a work-free day to commemorate the first day of the Islamic Calendar, Al-Muharram.

The holiday was declared in recognition of the significance of the Islamic calendar and the beginning of a new year.

As reported by The Nation, Mukhtar Gidado, the governor's special adviser on media affairs, disclosed this to the press on Sunday, July 7.

He noted that the governor acknowledges the significance of Al-Muharram as a time of renewal and spiritual growth for our Muslim brothers and sisters, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Speaking further, he stated further that government offices, schools and banks should observe the work-free day, with normal activities resuming the following day.

He said:

“The gesture underscores the administration’s respect for the religious and cultural values of our Muslim community, offering an opportunity for reflection, prayer, and celebration.

“The government acknowledges the significance of Al-Muharram as a time of renewal and spiritual growth for our Muslim brothers and sisters.

“Bala Mohammed extends his best wishes to all citizens observing this important day, encouraging everyone to engage in activities that promote peace, unity, and understanding within our diverse society.”

Hijrah: List of states that have declared public holiday

Meanwhile, five states in Nigeria have declared Monday, July 8, a public holiday for the Hijrah 1446.

The work-free day is to allow Muslims in their states to celebrate the Islamic new year, popularly referred to as Hijrah.

Hijrah, also known as the Islamic New Year, marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar and commemorates the Prophet Muhammad's (peace be upon him) migration from Mecca to Medina in 622 CE.

