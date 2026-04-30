A Nigerian solar expert has shared six key mistakes users make when setting up solar generators and inverters

He explained that focusing only on inverter size without proper batteries, panels, and installation led to poor performance

The expert highlighted issues like poor ventilation, overload, and weak battery capacity, sparking reactions online

A Nigerian solar expert has sparked online conversations after sharing 6 things that people who use solar generators and inverters should know.

The expert, identified as @globevisions on TikTok, posted a video highlighting common mistakes many people make when setting up solar power systems.

A Nigerian solar expert mentions things solar generator users should be aware of. Photo credit: @globevisions/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video, he explained that many users focus too much on buying powerful inverters while neglecting other critical components, such as batteries, panels, and proper installation.

Solar expert lists things users should know

His comment crosses through discussions on the inverter size, installation, load management, and proper ventilation of the solar power system.

A solar expert speaks about things to know when setting up solar generator system. Photo credit: @globevisions/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Below are the six things he urged Nigerians to know before and after getting a solar system for themselves:

Powerful inverter with a week battery = disappointment every night Solar does not mean 24/7 electricity: Without enough solar panels and battery capacity, you will still experience power outages. Backup time is not magic: Your inverter does not store power — your battery does. Heat is a silent killer: Poor ventilation reduces performance and shortens the lifespan of your system. Installation matters more than brand: A bad setup can make even an expensive inverter perform poorly. Capacity is everything: If your load is higher than your inverter rating, it will trip or shut down.

Is solar generator good for your home?

Solar generators are reliable, quiet, and low-maintenance power sources, ideal for small to medium devices and off-grid use. They work best when battery capacity and solar input match energy needs.

However, their performance depends on sunlight and battery storage, making them unsuitable for high-power appliances over long periods. For larger, long-term power needs, bigger fixed systems are more effective.

Reactions as expert speaks on solar installation

Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTok users who saw the solar expert's post. Some of the comments are below.

Classic Golden said:

"5kVA battery and 6kWH inverter hope it will work fine because I have plans of add another 5kVA battery within 6 month's time."

peko delight said:

"I have had a very good experience with my Felicity solar for three years now."

Toluwa said:

"Na only you dey talk truth for this space cos why will they market big inverter and small battery eno make send."

ERNEST Luxury said:

"That’s true my own off every 12 to 2 for nights."

See the TikTok post below:

Solar expert warns about dangerous habit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a solar expert warned that many users connect appliances to solar generators to power them. According to him, such action could damage them.

He explained that many users unknowingly overload their systems, leading to reduced lifespan and faulty units.

The expert shared his advice on using portable solar generators, sparking reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng