Scientists say Africa is slowly tearing apart, with Eastern Africa set to break away in the distant future

The Turkana Rift in Kenya and Ethiopia is showing advanced signs of continental rifting, pointing to a new ocean forming

This geological shift mirrors the breakup of ancient Pangea and could reshape the continent millions of years from now

Scientists have revealed that the African continent is slowly breaking apart. In the future, Eastern Africa is expected to separate from the rest of the continent, creating a new ocean in the gap.

Research published in Nature Communications highlights the Turkana Rift, a 310-mile-long region spanning Kenya and Ethiopia, as the most likely site of the split.

Scientists study Turkana Rift as Africa’s crust thins dramatically. Photo credit: SantiagoUrquijo/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Accoridng to ABC, this area shows signs of late-stage continental rifting, a process where the Earth's crust stretches, fractures, and subsides.

Christian Rowan, a Ph.D candidate at Columbia University's Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, explained: “Continental rifting is what happens when the Earth's crust -- the outermost layer that is rocky and hard -- begins to extend. The crust then starts to break, fracture and subside as it extends, which then creates the rift system.”

Necking and Ocean formation

Turkana is unique because it is the only active rift on Earth showing "necking" – a geological stage where new ocean basins begin to form. Rowan, the study’s lead author, noted that all deformation, faulting, and sedimentation are concentrated in one area, causing the crust to thin dramatically. Once the crust fully breaks, new oceanic crust will emerge.

“All of Eastern Africa, from Mozambique in the south all the way up to the north to the Afar, which is up in Ethiopia, is undergoing this process of continental rifting,” Rowan said. The Afar region is already showing early signs of oceanic crust formation. “It's basically almost breaking up there,” he added.

Historical context

This process mirrors the breakup of Pangea, the ancient supercontinent that split hundreds of millions of years ago, forming the Atlantic Ocean. Turkana began pulling apart about 45 million years ago, with necking starting around 4 million years ago due to volcanic eruptions.

The team used seismic reflection data – similar to an ultrasound of the Earth’s crust – to study the subsurface. Their findings show that Turkana is further along in continental rifting than previously believed.

Importance for local communities

The geography of Eastern Africa is vital for residents. Lakes such as Tanganyika and Malawi provide food and settlement opportunities. Turkana itself is famous for producing over 1,200 hominin fossils, earning it the title of the Cradle of Humankind.

Rowan explained:

“What our study has done is looked actually at the rift itself, the structure of the rift there, and the processes that are ongoing -- and have tied that to the fossil record, to understand how this world-famous fossil record has come to be.”

The Turkana Rift is nearing a critical stage in its geological journey. While the complete breakup of Africa may take millions of years, the signs are clear: a new ocean is slowly being born beneath Eastern Africa.

Seismic data reveals advanced rift processes shaping the future of Africa. Photo credit: SantiagoUrquijo/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

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