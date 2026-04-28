24-year-old NYSC member Abdussamad Jamiu was allegedly shot dead by soldiers in Abuja

Father recounted son's last words before the tragic shooting incident on Saturday, April 25, 2026

Relatives described an emotional farewell, sensing it as a final goodbye

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The father of a slain corps member, Engr. Sani Jimoh has recounted the last words of his late son, Abdussamad Jamiu, who was allegedly shot dead by soldiers.

Legit.ng reports that the 24-year-old victim was allegedly killed by some soldiers in the Dakwa community, Bwari area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Final moments of slain NYSC member, cousin says 'It feels like he knew'. Photo credit: @officialnyscng

Source: Twitter

It was gathered was just one month away from completing his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) when he was shot dead.

Jamiu was a Civil Engineering graduate of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State.

As reported by Daily Trust, Jimoh, who was in Okenne, Kogi State, said he rushed back to Abuja immediately after receiving the news.

Slain NYSC member’s final words

Recounting how soldiers allegedly shot and killed his son, the bereaved father said:

“So, I challenged them that even if you are pursuing an armed robber, you should not open fire toward his locked room, when you can hear him asking, ‘Who is there, who is there?’

“Because a small girl living with us in the home said that she heard my son asking, ‘Who is there, who is there,’ before they responded with gunshots toward his room.”

The heartbroken father alleged that the soldiers tampered with the scene after the shooting.

According to Jimoh, the soldiers invited local vigilantes to clean the bloodstains before the police from B Division, Dei-Dei, arrived at the scene.

He added that the police evacuated the body to the Kubwa General Hospital mortuary.

Final moment with slain NYSC member

Jamiu’s cousin, Yusuf Enesi Adeiza, recalled the victim’s unusual final moments with friends.

“He went round greeting everyone and saying goodbye. We even joked about it because that’s not how we normally part ways.”

Looking back, he added: “Now it feels like he somehow knew… like he was saying goodbye for the last time.”

Father of slain NYSC member speaks out

Recall that the Nigerian Army allegedly admitted to mistakenly killing National Youth Service Corps member Abdulsamad Jamiu in Abuja.

Father Sani Jimoh disputed the Army's claim, asserting physical evidence contradicts their account of the gunfire exchange.

Jimoh detailed how soldiers entered the home while pursuing a suspected thief, leading to his son's tragic death.

NYSC reacts to corp member's death in Abuja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the NYSC confirmed the tragic death of corps member Abdulsamad Jamiu in Abuja.

Jamiu, who was serving at Government Junior Secondary School in Nasarawa State, lost his life during a military operation on April 26, 2026.

The NYSC has expressed deep condolences and pledged to strengthen security measures for all Corps Members nationwide.

Source: Legit.ng