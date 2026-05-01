A video has captured a supporter breaking down in tears after Jandor’s governorship withdrawal announcement

Jandor had withdrawn from the Lagos governorship race to back the deputy governor of the state, Obafemi Hamzat

Shortly after purchasing the party's nomination form, he cited unity and leadership consensus within the APC structure as reasons for his decision

A video shared on X on Friday, May 1, captured an emotional moment following Abdul-Azeez Adediran’s, popularly known as Jandor, withdrawal from the Lagos State governorship race and his decision to back Obafemi Hamzat.

Tears flow as Jandor withdraws from Lagos governorship ambition. Photo: instablog9ja, LagosJunction

Source: Twitter

In the footage, Jandor addressed a room filled with supporters as he explained his decision to step down from the race. He said the move to support the state's deputy governor ahead of 2027 aligned with the direction of the party leadership.

Attention, however, shifted to a visibly emotional scene in the room. A woman broke down in tears after hearing the announcement. She repeatedly wiped her face as she struggled to contain her emotions upon receiving news of Jandor’s withdrawal.

Jandor had earlier announced his withdrawal from the contest a day after he purchased the party’s expression of interest and nomination form. He said his decision, announced on Thursday, April 30, was driven by the need to preserve party unity and respect the consensus reached within the APC leadership structure.

People react as woman weeps

Reactions have followed Jandor’s withdrawal from the Lagos governorship race, with attention drawn to the emotional response seen in the video shared online.

@skood009 said:

"Nothing is making her wail more than the fact that her pot of stew has been put on hold. You would think it’s really about the people. They know that whatever money they should have gotten from Jandor is gone."

@BluntCrazeMan queried:

"SO.. Like-this, Like-this.. Jandor just wasted the huge sum of money he used to purchase the nomination forms?? Someone should explain all these things to me."

@Olori_Seun1 wrote:

"Support his choice," not even the people's choice.. How did we get to the sham?"

@NAIJATRUCKVOICE said:

"Baba don collect him share. Just like Jimi Agbaje did, lured everyone to hopelessness, believing that the true course of governance will be pursued, they will, behind your back, make a deal and trample on your trust and hope for a better tomorrow. Because of money. Ladies and gentlemen, this is the YORUBA REALITY."

Emotional moment as a supporter breaks down after Jandor withdraws from Lagos governorship race to back Hamzat. Photo: OneJoblessBoy

Source: Twitter

@james_harmless opined:

"At least the 100 million he spent on buying form will earn him a million dollars from the purse of Lagos state government. Cr00ks in government."

@chummyblack12 said:

"This one is the LG chair lady for chief mourners' association of her district nah. The tears flow to the highest bidder. She is just doing small advertisement."

@IgboChronicletv wrote:

"Crying over politicians switching camps like it’s football is exactly how they keep people distracted. Abdul-Azeez Adediran didn’t “sacrifice” anything; he read the political numbers and made a strategic move. That’s politics, not tragedy. The real issue is that Lagosians are still battling high living costs, poor infrastructure, and zero accountability. Alignments won’t fix that. So the question is simple: how does backing Kadri Obafemi Hamzat suddenly improve the lives of ordinary people?"

Watch the clip below:

Ambode reacts to Hamzat's APC consensus choice

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Lagos state governor Akinwunmi Ambode reacted to the emergence of Obafemi Hamzat as the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus candidate for the 2027 governorship election in the state.

Ambode, who described the development as a “big moment” for both Lagos APC and the state, noted that Hamzat’s loyalty and years of service within the party had earned him the endorsement of key political figures, including President Bola Tinubu and other top stakeholders.

Source: Legit.ng