Oyo governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde has declared a public holiday in the state in commemoration of the 2024 Hijrah 1446

Legit.ng reports that the 1st Muharram and the beginning of the hijri new year will occur soon in Nigeria

The announcement of the work-free day was made in a statement shared by a top government official, Dotun Oyelade

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Oyo state government has declared Monday, July 8, 2024, as a public holiday.

The work-free day is to commemorate and celebrate the new Islamic calendar year, Hijrah 1446AH.

Oyo government declares a work-free day to mark hijrah 2024. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

Oyo Muslims to observe hijrah 2024

As reported by The Punch, Dotun Oyelade, the information commissioner, who announced this on Thursday, July 4, said that the state government recognised the importance of the Hijrah in the lives of Muslims.

The commissioner emphasised that Hijrah marks the migration of the Prophet Muhammad from Mecca to Medina many years ago, and was considered a significant event in Islamic history.

Leadership newspaper also noted the development.

The statement reads:

“As a gesture of respect and solidarity with the Muslim community, we have declared Monday 8th July 2024 a work-free day in the state.”

The government also urged all residents to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity, and prosperity in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Furthermore, it called on everyone to use the opportunity to reflect on the teachings of the Hijrah, "pray for the well-being of our state and our nation, and come together in the spirit of solidarity and brotherhood".

The release said:

“The Hijrah is a time for reflection, prayer, and community spirit.

"Let us come together on this day to pray for peace, unity, and prosperity in our state and our nation.”

