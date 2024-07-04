BREAKING: Jubilation as Govt Declares Public Holiday, Details Emerge
- Oyo governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde has declared a public holiday in the state in commemoration of the 2024 Hijrah 1446
- Legit.ng reports that the 1st Muharram and the beginning of the hijri new year will occur soon in Nigeria
- The announcement of the work-free day was made in a statement shared by a top government official, Dotun Oyelade
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance and public journalism.
Ibadan, Oyo state - The Oyo state government has declared Monday, July 8, 2024, as a public holiday.
The work-free day is to commemorate and celebrate the new Islamic calendar year, Hijrah 1446AH.
Oyo Muslims to observe hijrah 2024
As reported by The Punch, Dotun Oyelade, the information commissioner, who announced this on Thursday, July 4, said that the state government recognised the importance of the Hijrah in the lives of Muslims.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The commissioner emphasised that Hijrah marks the migration of the Prophet Muhammad from Mecca to Medina many years ago, and was considered a significant event in Islamic history.
Leadership newspaper also noted the development.
The statement reads:
“As a gesture of respect and solidarity with the Muslim community, we have declared Monday 8th July 2024 a work-free day in the state.”
The government also urged all residents to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity, and prosperity in the state and Nigeria as a whole.
Furthermore, it called on everyone to use the opportunity to reflect on the teachings of the Hijrah, "pray for the well-being of our state and our nation, and come together in the spirit of solidarity and brotherhood".
The release said:
“The Hijrah is a time for reflection, prayer, and community spirit.
"Let us come together on this day to pray for peace, unity, and prosperity in our state and our nation.”
Read more Oyo state news
- Cholera outbreak: Oyo govt advises residents on what to do, details emerge
- Apply now: Governor Makinde opens portal to employ 7,000 new teachers in Oyo
- CAN orders church to vacate premises after attacking Muslim family in Oyo
Zamfara declares Wednesday public holiday
In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the Zamfara state government declared a public holiday to mark the beginning of a new Islamic year.
The decision is in accordance with the state government’s tradition to declare a public holiday on every 1st day of Muharram.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.