Pastor Paul Enenche has broken his silence on the reason for rejecting the N30 million donation from the Kebbi state government.

The founder of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre said it is the principle of the church not to accept donations from government officials

According to Pastor Enenche, the rejection is not to show disrespect to the government and people of Kebbi state

FCT, Abuja - Pastor Paul Enenche of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre has explained the reason he rejected the N30 million donation from the Kebbi state government.

Legit.ng recalls that Pastor Enenche rejected a N30m donation to support the church during a crusade in Kebbi state.

The popular man of God said that rejecting the donation was not intended as a show of disrespect to the government and people of Kebbi State.

According to Church Gist, the Abuja-based pastor disclosed that it is not the first time he and the church have rejected donations.

He stated this during the Sunday service at the Glory Dome on Airport Road, Lugbe, Abuja on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

Pastor Enenche explained that it is the church’s principle from the beginning not to accept donations from government officials.

He further stated that government money should be used for government projects and activities.

The outspoken pastor explained that rejecting money allows him and the church to speak truth to power without minding whose ox is gored.

Nigerians react as Paul Enenche rejects Kebbi's N30m donation

Adedamola Olanrewaju

I now clearly understand his boldness and fearless attitude speaking against the evils and crime in our politics and corridors of power in Nigeria, “you can’t be dining with the devil, eating from his hand, and want to condemn and take a stand against his operations and agenda.”

Sunday Owolabi Adesoji

One major thing I'm clearly in love with in all of this is the statement of.

We need to be bold enough to speak when we need to speak.

This is a challenge for the rest of us not to sell our birthright for anything!!!

It is our birthright to speak on God's behalf as believers, and many people have sold it for a temporal enjoyment, and so when the time to speak came, they became voiceless.

More Grace, sir!!!

Hadekunle Sharpy

I am from RCCG.. I believe in you and the Dunamis church even before these clarifications were made. Govt money should stay with the govt, don't pollute the church of God.

Danladi Adamu

Kebbi state CAN or any political appointment hear Paul Eneche speaking, if you will return that money return it, if you will not return it is left for you greedy and hungry men...

Paul Shed's David

It takes men of integrity to keep this kind of principle. Dr. Paul Enenche, thank you for being a trailblazer in this dimension. I celebrate you greatly, sir.

Soludo refunds crusade venue fee to Pastor Enenche

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Chukwuma Soludo commended Pastor Enenche for conducting a crusade in Awka, Anambra state.

Soludo refunded Dunamis International Gospel Centre the fee it paid for the usage of Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka.

The governor said Pastor Enenche's message on righteousness would help reshape the minds of young people in the state.

