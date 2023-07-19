The Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Saad Abubakar, declared Wednesday, July 19, as the first day of Muharram Hijri 1445

Some Nigerian states have declared today (Wednesday, July 19) as a public holiday to mark the start of the new religious year

The declarations were in line with their respective state governor’s commitment to enable the Muslim ummah to celebrate the Islamic New Year

Kano, Kano state - At least nine Nigerian states have declared Wednesday, July 19, a work-free day to mark the beginning of the 1445 Islamic (Hijrah) New Year.

The states are Kano, Yobe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Sokoto, Kwara, Osun, Zamfara, and Oyo, The Punch reported.

Some Nigerian states have declared a public holiday for the Islamic New Year.

State governments declare Wednesday Public Holiday

Oyo governor, Seyi Makinde, declared today (Wednesday, July 19) as a public holiday in the state in commemoration of this year’s Hijrah 1445AH.

Similarly, a statement by the Kano state commissioner of information, Baba Dantiye, on behalf of Governor Abba Yusuf, said the governor enjoined residents of the state to pray for its peace.

The statement partly reads:

“The governor, who congratulated Muslims around the world on the dawn of the new Islamic year, enjoined the civil servants and the people in the state to pray for peace and tranquillity as well as economic development of our dear state and the country at large."

In the same vein, Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, declared a work-free day for the new Islamic year.

A statement said:

"The governor has thoroughly considered the longstanding requests from various quarters of the state.

“He has, therefore, approved that the day be observed henceforth (annually) as work-free in Kwara State, as is obtainable in many other states of the country."

In Osun, Governor Ademola Adeleke declared Wednesday, July 19, a work-free day for the residents, Vanguard newspaper reported.

According to a statement on Tuesday, July 18, by the Permanent Secretary, ministry of regional integration and special duties, Mudashiru Oyedeji, Adeleke celebrates with Muslims in the state.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the government of Zamfara state declared Wednesday, July 19, as a public holiday, for the celebration of 1445 after the Hijrah, the beginning of the Islamic new year.

The announcement followed the tradition of the state government to declare every first day of Muharram as a public holiday, Television Continental reported.

The government of Kebbi, Jigawa, Yobe, and Sokoto states also declared a public holiday.

List of states that declared Islamic New Year public holiday

Kano Yobe Jigawa Kebbi Sokoto Kwara Osun Zamfara Oyo

