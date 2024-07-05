Kebbi state governor Nasir Idris has announced Monday, July 8, as a public holiday to celebrate the advent of the Muharram 1446AH

Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi - Nasir Idris, the governor of Kebbi state, has announced Monday, July 8, as a public holiday in the state to mark the beginning of the Muharram 1446AH, the Islamic calendar.

This was disclosed in a statement by the state commissioner for the establishment, Alhaji Auwal Manu-Dogondaji, in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, on Friday, July 7.

According to Vanguard, the 1st of Muharram is on a Sunday, and due to the importance of the Islamic New Year, the government decided to shift the public holiday to Monday.

Manu-Dogondaji congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the advent of the new Islamic calendar and urged the Muslims to sustain fervent prayers for the peace, security, and prosperity of Kebbi and the nation as a whole.

The statement reads in part:

“I extend the congratulations of the governor to the entire Muslim Ummah across the globe.”

Governor Yusuf will be the second governor to declare Monday a public holiday in Nigeria to celebrate the advent of the Islamic New Year.

Earlier on Thursday, June 4, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state declared Monday as a public holiday to allow Muslims in the state to celebrate their new year at home.

Zamfara declares Wednesday public holiday

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the Zamfara state government declared a public holiday to mark the beginning of a new Islamic year.

The decision is in accordance with the state government’s tradition to declare a public holiday on every 1st day of Muharram.

