2026 UTME: Ogun school posts results of top performers as 14 score over 300

A secondary school in Ota identified as Ota Total Academy shared the 2026 UTME results of its top-performing students

One of the students, Akinpelu Feyisola, emerged as the top scorer of the school after recording a total of 353 marks

The school also produced 13 other students who scored 300 and above in the recently concluded national examination

Ota Total Academy, a secondary school located in Ota, Ogun State, has displayed the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results of its students.

In a post shared on its official Facebook page, the school celebrated the academic feat of its students who participated in the exam.

Ogun school celebrates as 14 students score over 300 in 2026 UTME.Photo: Otatotalacademy

Source: Facebook

Top scorers emerge

The breakdown of the results showed that Akinpelu Feyisola emerged as the overall best student in the school with an aggregate score of 353.

Akinpelu's performance was particularly strong in the sciences, where she scored 98 in Mathematics, 98 in Chemistry, 96 in Physics, and 61 in English Language.

Aside from Akinpelu, the school recorded 13 other students who crossed the 300-mark threshold.

School celebrates future leaders

The school shared photos of the high achievers along with a detailed list of their scores to celebrate their hard work.

The Facebook post was captioned:

"#FutureLeaders #UTMERESULT ."

See the breakdown of results.

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the school's post below:

Zainab Sarumi said:

"The school that makes world champions congratulations on this year again , you shall continue to be the leading educational institution among others in Ado odo Ota , The Alli Abdul Qayyum family the face of Nigeria best stem in the just concluded university duel 2026is a beneficiary to your wealth of knowledge , the home for brilliant minds this is another testament to your good work , May the lord continue to give you the strength to produce word champions , we celebrate with you , soar higher again and again"

Ademola Akinola said:

"From the result their mathematics teacher is very sound. There science department is the best"

Adu Adetunji said:

"A big Congratulations to all wonderful and blessed Children"

Adejoju Adeoye Okusanya said:

"O.T.A to the world,a proud parent"

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

Source: Legit.ng