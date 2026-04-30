Activist Harrison Gwamnishu visited the Area Command in Effurun alongside other key stakeholders to peacefully seek justice for Mene Ogidi, who was fatally shot by a police officer

The activist said he tried to calm angry protesters who arrived at the station while waiting for the Delta State Commissioner of Police to show up for the planned meeting

Tensions escalated when officers fired tear gas at the crowd, and armed thugs carrying cutlasses suddenly attacked the peaceful protesters, leaving several people with physical injuries

Human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu has cried out after he was heavily tear-gassed by police firing canisters at the Uvwie-Effurun Area Command in Delta State while peacefully mediating a protest demanding justice for the slain Mene Ogidi, who was shot by one of their officers.

Sharing videos from the chaotic scene on Instagram, the activist said he had arrived at the police station with other human rights groups after visiting the family of the deceased.

They waited patiently for the Delta State Commissioner of Police, who previously promised to address the delicate situation.

Harrison Gwamnishu shares videos of chaos at Delta police station as armed men attack protesters during demonstration. Photo: harrison_gwamnishu/channels

Source: Instagram

According to him, angry protesters from Mene Ogidi, also called Oghenemine’s community, later arrived at the scene, blocking the road after the police boss failed to show up for the meeting.

Harrison said he stepped in immediately to calm the heavy crowd and prevent any breakdown of law and order, but the situation turned violent when police officers suddenly fired tear gas canisters into the waiting crowd.

Shortly after, a group of armed men carrying cutlasses and pump-action rifles attacked the protesters, causing multiple injuries and scattering the people. He added that the armed boys were allegedly sponsored by the Ekpan Community Chairman.

Harrison shared videos of the terrifying incident on his Instagram page, demanding a formal apology from the Delta State Commissioner of Police.

He also requested that the police replace all damaged items, including torn clothes and a lost phone, while covering the medical bills of the injured persons.

"I wish to state that the Delta State Commissioner of Police owes us an apology and should take responsibility for the items that were damaged and lost during the incident. Its alledged they are sponsored by Ekpan Community Chairman. We stand in solidarity with Oghenemine’s family"

Watch the video below:

In a second video from the chaos, Harrison assured his followers that he was safe and unhurt despite being bathed with tear gas.

The activist explained that he only tried to maintain peace when the officers attacked him.

"I nor cause any problem but only mediated, but Police bath me with TearGas. I am SAFE and unhurt. Thanks for all your concerns. I sincerely appreciate 🙏 @edafebright, the Command will replace lost phone, torn cloth, treatment of injured persons. I will come fir it at the appropriate time. #EndPoliceBrutality #ExtraJudicialKillings #alwaysfilmthepolice"

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise Harrison Gwamnishu for bravery

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@hoodman_______ reacted:

“God bless that boy wey throw the tear gas back. Na so e suppose be 🙌”

@thesurprisehub_byaijaay wrote:

“CANCEL POLICE!!!!!!!! We no need them!!! ATP; they’re causing more harm than good 😢”

@boo_boo_of_london said:

“Yesterday, I watched a group of angry and tired youths who came out in their numbers to fight for what is supposed to be their constitutional right, thank you @harrison_gwamnishu , history will never forget you . Nigeria Police Stop Killing Us. ………..”

@tamine_d added:

“This Harrison dey fearless 😢 God bless you always for everything”

Harrison Gwamnishu visits slain singer's mother

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Harrison Gwamnishu shared a heartbreaking video from his visit to the mother of slain singer Mene Ogidi.

The grieving mother revealed a devastating account, explaining that she had previously lost her first son to a police extrajudicial killing back in 2022.

The digital creator noted that police operatives claimed the first son died in a shootout, but many people have seriously questioned that official narrative.

Source: Legit.ng