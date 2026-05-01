Pastor Jerry Eze's foundation's unveiling of a $720,000 (around N990 million) for entrepreneurs has received widespread commendations from people from all walks of life

Reacting to the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) convener's grant initiative, a Catholic priest serving in Haiti praised Pastor Jerry

In a lengthy Facebook post, the reverend father highlighted an important lesson people should learn from the selection process of the grant beneficiaries

Prince Chidi Philip, a Catholic Missionary Priest serving the poor and abandoned in Haiti, has reacted to Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze's foundation's $720,000 (around N990 million) business grant initiative aimed at supporting 240 young Nigerian entrepreneurs in key sectors.

"First of all, God bless Pastor Jerry. That’s no small money. Even heaven will say, “Well done, my son." Father Philip remarked as he highlighted what he tagged a hidden lesson in the commendable business grant initiative.

A Catholic priest points out a lesson people should learn from Pastor Jerry Eze. Photo Credit: Prince Chidi Philip, Jerry Uchechukwu Eze

Source: Facebook

What priest wrote about Jerry Eze's grant

In a lengthy Facebook post on April 30, Father Philip pointed out that Pastor Jerry did not use the overzealous or devoted religious folks to oversee beneficiary selection and fund disbursement, but instead went with an independent organisation named Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG).

Hailing the wisdom of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) convener, Father Philip admonished people to pray like a believer, but plan like a CEO.

Still on the lesson to take away from Pastor Jerry's handling of the grant, Father Philip noted that while spirituality and business are not enemies, the two are not twins, as one helps the soul and the other the system.

A part of the priest's Facebook post read:

"...So what is the lesson?

"Pray like a believer, but plan like a CEO.

"Fast if you want, but also forecast. Speak in tongues, but also speak Excel.

"Faith can open doors, yes. But it won’t balance your accounts.

"So my people, spirituality and business are not enemies, but they are not twins either. One helps your soul, the other helps your system.

"Use both, but don’t confuse them. Because at the end of the day, even heaven expects you to use your head a little.

"This is not about criticizing faith, but about understanding how to apply wisdom. Even those who preach miracles rely on structure when it truly matters. That tells you something important, faith inspires, but strategy sustains.

"So be spiritually grounded, but also be intentional about growth. Build systems, keep records, learn skills, and think long-term. Pray for opportunities, but prepare for them too."

Father Prince Chidi Philip points out a lesson to learn from Pastor Jerry Eze's organisation of his foundation's $720,000 grant. Photo Credit: Prince Chidi Philip

Source: Facebook

See the Catholic priest's Facebook post below:

Jerry Eze: Catholic priest's post elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Catholic priest's post below:

Chijioke T Chibuzo said:

"We shld be talking to Catholic and Anglican churches to also help empower youths like this, Each person got a lil over 4million, but our Anglican and Catholics that has been collecting for decades hasn't empowered any businesses with Grants at least for the longest tym I know. These are solutions that will build more people and make money flow in the economy thereby bring more tithers and seed sowers. We know they have projects they always carry out but they shld also empower pple to reduce poverty. Ekenekweemunu."

Celestine Ogbasu said:

"Infact you just shook tables....i was expecting the names of the lucky people to be revealed by fire....but he did what is necessary to be done...i wish people can learn from it. Not only calling issues out by fire alone but taking practical and reasonable approach to issues of life."

Ogbonna Kelechi said:

"As much as I respect you bro Fr,there should be balance in matter's like this..but if you can't balance it or make enquire, keep quiet."

Immanuel Obilor said:

"Some pastors would have used that money to build a university and buy an airplane,due to the nature of their travel engagements."

Abba's Most Loved said:

"Yes, you need to have a structure and a plan. Prayer then comes in for God to guide and establish it—but you must first have a clear purpose and direction.

"God bless you, Padre."

Duru Sylvia said:

"Inasmuch as I believe what you said, “heaven helps those who help themselves” but don’t forget, you and I can’t please human. Assuming he gave that money to his church members that are speaking in tongues like we are saying, people will still talk and condemn his act.

"Let everyone do what’s best for their conscience, human will adapt."

Muslim receives millions from Jerry Eze's foundation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Muslim man had reacted online after receiving millions from Pastor Jerry Eze's foundation.

Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jerry Eze had earlier unveiled a $720,000 (around N990 million) grant to support 240 young Nigerian entrepreneurs in key sectors.

The grateful man appreciated Jerry, noting that his generosity reminded him that true humanity does not know religious, cultural and tribal boundaries.

Source: Legit.ng