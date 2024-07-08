Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, declares Monday, July 8th, 2024, a public holiday to commemorate the new Islamic year, 1446 AH

In a move aimed at promoting religious tolerance and harmony, the Katsina State Government has declared Monday, July 8th, 2024, a public holiday to commemorate the beginning of the new Islamic year, 1446 AH.

This declaration was made by the state's Executive Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, PhD.

According to a statement signed by Abdullahi Garba Faskari, Esq, Secretary to the Government of the State, the public holiday is intended to enable workers in the state to join their Muslim counterparts in celebrating the new year, which began on Sunday, the first day of Al-Muharram, 1446.

The Governor congratulated Muslims in the state and around the world on the new year, which marks the beginning of a new lunar cycle.

Governor preaches peace

Governor Radda urged Muslims to adhere strictly to the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in their daily lives, promoting peace, harmony, and unity among all.

He also called on clerics to continue promoting peaceful coexistence among various communities in the state and to pray fervently for Allah's intervention in addressing the current security challenges and hardships facing the country.

The Governor wished Muslims and the entire people of the state a prosperous year and a bountiful harvest at the end of the rainy season.

This declaration is a testament to the state government's commitment to recognizing and respecting the diverse religious beliefs and traditions of its citizens.

States with public holidays for Islamic new year

Legit.ng earlier reported that no less than five states in Nigeria declared Monday, July 8, as a public holiday for the Hijrah 1446.

The work-free day was to allow Muslims in their states to celebrate the Islamic new year, popularly referred to as Hijrah.

Hijrah, also known as the Islamic New Year, marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar. It commemorates the Prophet Muhammad's (peace be upon him) migration (peace be upon him) from Mecca to Medina in 622 CE, considered a significant event in Islamic history. The Hijrah calendar is based on the lunar cycle, with each month beginning on the new moon.

