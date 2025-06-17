The Benue state government has announced that Wednesday, June 18, will be observed as a work-free day

According to a statement by the secretary to the state government, Mrs. Deborah Aber, residents of Benue are expected to turn out in large numbers to welcome the president and his team

Tinubu was initially scheduled to visit Kaduna state on Wednesday, June 18, to inaugurate several projects by the state government, but had to tweak his schedule

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro and governance in Nigeria.

Makurdi, Benue state - The Benue state government has declared Wednesday, June 18, a work-free day.

As reported by The Punch on Tuesday, June 17, the declaration was announced in a statement by Mrs Deborah Aber, the secretary to the state government.

News Central also noted the development.

The work-free day in Benue is to honour President Bola Tinubu who is visiting the crisis-hit state on Wednesday, June 18.

Aber said:

“This is in honour of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who is scheduled for a one-day visit to the state.

“The visit is to commiserate with the government and people of the state over incessant security challenges.

She added:

“Note, however, that those engaged in essential services like health workers, security agencies and banks are exempted from this holiday."

The government official urged Benue residents to come out en masse to receive President Tinubu and his entourage.

Tinubu to meet Benue stakeholders

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu is expected to hold a town hall meeting with all stakeholders during the visit.

President Tinubu has previously condemned the ongoing violence in Benue state and called on all leaders and residents to embrace peace, love, and mutual understanding. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to all those who have suffered losses as a result of the crisis.

According to his itinerary released over the weekend, President Tinubu was scheduled to visit Kaduna state on Wednesday, June 18, to commission various state government projects. However, the official visit will now occur on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

Legit.ng reports that clashes between nomadic herders and settled farmers are common in central Nigeria. They are partly fuelled by competition over land.

Farmers accuse the herders, mostly of Fulani origin, of grazing their livestock on their farms and destroying their produce.

The herders insist that the lands are grazing routes that were first backed by law in 1965, five years after the country gained its independence.

Read more Benue news:

Benue governor reacts to killings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue condemned "in strong terms" the attacks and massacre of innocent citizens at Yelewata by suspected criminal herders.

According to a statement by Tersoo Kula, Alia's chief press secretary (CPS), the governor asserted that nothing should warrant the taking of life.

Deputy Governor of the state, Barrister Sam Ode, who visited the scene of the heinous act earlier today, Sunday, June 15, on the directives of the governor, delivered the message.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng