Sachet water producers in Kwara have lamented reduced sales following a price increase from N400 to N500 per bag

Operators attributed the price adjustment and declining patronage to rising fuel, transport, and production costs

Distributors and retailers decried weakened demand as consumers have reduced bulk purchases across local markets

Sachet water producers and distributors in Kwara state have raised concerns over declining sales and mounting operational costs following a recent increase in the price of “pure water” from N400 to N500 per bag.

Kwara sachet water sellers lament after price changes reduce daily sales. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The development, which has sparked reactions among residents and small-scale business owners, is being linked to rising fuel and transportation costs, which operators say have made it increasingly difficult to sustain their businesses.

Speaking with Legit.ng, Ibrahim Alfaiwo, a distributor manager with a popular sachet water brand, GT Water, based in Ilorin West Local Government Area, explained that the price adjustment was unavoidable.

“We had to increase the price from N400 to N500 per bag because of the hike in fuel. Distribution is a major part of this business, and we rely heavily on vehicles. The cost of transporting the water has gone up significantly,” Alfaiwo said.

He added that despite the increase, the business has suffered a noticeable drop in patronage.

"Sales have reduced. Customers complain every day, and some have stopped buying in bulk. But as business owners, we don’t have a choice. If we don’t adjust, we can’t survive,” he stated.

Factory owner, vendor reacts

Other sachet water producers across Ilorin, who corroborated his claims, described the situation as a growing crisis for the industry.

Majeed Olaoti, a factory owner in the Adewole area, said the cost of production materials and logistics has nearly doubled in recent months:

“It’s not just fuel. The cost of nylon, treatment chemicals, and even labour has increased. Everything is going up, but consumers don’t understand that we are barely making a profit.”

“Some of us are managing just to stay afloat. We are not even thinking about profit anymore. The focus now is survival. If fuel keeps increasing, more factories will close,” he added.

“We can’t survive,” pure water producers in Kwara cry out as new pricing hits sales. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Retail sellers, who also shared their struggles, noted that the higher price has affected demand at the grassroots level.

A sachet water vendor in Mandate market said customers now buy fewer bags or opt for alternatives.

“Before, I could sell many bags in a day. Now, people price it and walk away. Some will just buy one or two sachets instead of a full bag. It’s affecting our daily income,” she lamented.

Kano: Pure Water producers raise bag price

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that table water producers in Kano state announced an increase in the price of sachet water, popularly known as “pure water.” They cited rising production and operational costs across the sector.

The Association of Table Water Producers said a bag previously sold for N220 will now cost at least N300. They attributed the adjustment to higher prices of packaging materials, fuel, and unstable electricity supply, affecting production.

Source: Legit.ng