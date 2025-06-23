Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Awka, Anambra state - Thousands of native doctors and traditional religion practitioners have endorsed Anambra state governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo for second term.

The group declared their support for the governor during a meeting held in Awka ahead of the November 8, 2025, governorship election.

As reported by The Punch, practitioners gathered from across the 21 local government areas of the state.

The state Coordinator of Native Doctors and Spiritual Material Sellers, Daniel Ejie, commended Soludo for his courage, vision and inclusive leadership style.

The group sensitised members to the provisions of the newly passed Anambra State Homeland Security Law.

The law aimed to recognise and distinguish genuine native doctors from criminal elements and ritualists in the state.

“The governor has shown that he understands the role of traditional spirituality in Igbo cosmology and governance. He has demonstrated good leadership in high esteem, hence we are expressing our satisfaction and urging him to continue in his good works.”

He further stated that:

“We commend the governor’s infrastructural strides, digital governance reforms, youth empowerment programmes, and efforts to create a safe and lawful environment for all lawful professions, including indigenous ones.

“With this endorsement, the native doctors have joined the growing list of groups and stakeholders which have publicly declared support for the governor’s second-term ambition.”

Soludo vindicated as ritual killing rocks Enugu

Recall that a native doctor in Enugu State was accused of burying human remains - including those of pregnant women and children - in a ritual killing operation.

The shocking discovery, made after the abduction of a teenage girl, has reignited debate over the link between fake native doctors and rising criminality.

Governor Soludo’s crackdown on ritualists and native doctors in Anambra is now being viewed as a proactive model for curbing similar crimes across Nigeria.

Anambra election: Cleric sends strong message to Soludo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that renowned Pentecostal cleric, Reverend Jerry Nwachukwu, warned Governor Soludo not to heap his hopes on traders and politicians for his re-election success.

The cleric warned that opponents have perfected plans to truncate the governor's second term aspiration using the director general (DG) of his (Soludo's) campaign.

As the Anambra election 2025 beckons, Nwachukwu shared that Governor Soludo's most dependable allies are civil servants in the state, who will give him bulk votes.

