The governor of Kano state Abba Kabir Yusuf on Thursday held a closed-door meeting with the NSA Nuhu Ribadu

Thursday's meeting came on the heels of the royal tussle between the deposed Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero and the reinstated Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II

Governor Yusuf confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday and shared photos of his meeting with Ribadu

On Thursday, May 30, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state, met with Malam Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser (NSA).

This was revealed in a post shared by Governor Yusuf on his X page on Thursday.

The meeting was held at Ribadu’s office in Abuja. Details of their discussion were not made public, but the governor disclosed that he had a “fruitful engagement” with the NSA.

Governor Yusuf shared pictures of his meeting with Ribadu, captioned:

“I had a fruitful engagement with the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, this afternoon in Abuja. – AKY.”

Sanusi's sack: Why Kano gov visited Ribadu

The meeting comes amid the battle for the revered Kano throne.

Governor Yusuf had dethroned Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as Emir of Kano and reinstated Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano.

Interestingly, the deposed emir refused to vacate his throne and leave the state. Angered by his action, Governor Yusuf asked the police to arrest Ado Bayero for “creating tension” in the state.

Many had called for the removal of Sanusi II as the Emir and the reinstatement of Bayero and this has worsened the royal battle in Kano state.

However, Ado Bayero who set up his own court at the mini Palace in Nassarawa, got military protection, giving the impression that he had the federal government’s backing.

Ribadu accused of shielding deposed Kano Emir Bayero

Wading into the Emirate tussle, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, deputy governor of Kano, had accused Ribadu of giving Ado Bayero the support to return to Kano after his dethronement.

Ribadu had denied the allegation and threatened to sue Gwarzo whom he gave ultimatum to apologise.

The deputy governor had since tendered an unreserved apology to Ribadu, saying he was misled.

Kano: Ribadu speaks on “assisting” dethroned Emir Bayero's return

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nuhu Ribadu reacted to the recent brawl between the Kano state government and the deposed emir of Kano, Ado Bayero.

Ribadu denied facilitating the return of Bayero to the state after Governor Abba Yusuf dethroned him.

Bayero had returned to the ancient city of Kano on Saturday morning, May 25 and then moved into a palace in Nassarawa LGA of the state.

