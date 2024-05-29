Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - Elders from Kano South Senatorial Zone housing Rano, Gaya and Karaye, have ordered Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to restore the abolished emirates and sacked emirs.

The 103 stakeholders from the three emirates called on Governor Yusuf and the state house of assembly to reinstate the sacked emirs to avoid.

Southern elders seek restoration of abolished 5 Kano Emirates Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf/@Super_Joyce1

The spokesperson, Hon. Musa Salisu, stated this while addressing a press conference in Kano on Wednesday, May 29, The Nation reports.

“It is important to note that the new Emirates in Kano South Gaya, Rano, and Karaye evolved as separate chiefdoms with a rich historical background.”

He added:

“Before their restoration and creation, the absence of tertiary healthcare and educational institutions in these Emirates had stalled human progress and development.”

“The sudden removal of our respected emirs without just cause or due process is a grave injustice that must be rectified.”

