The Kano police commissioner, Mohammed Usain Gumel, said security agencies would not comply with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's order to arrest deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero

Gumel cited a court order restraining the state government from reinstating Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano

Despite Governor Yusuf's accusation that Bayero's return was causing tension, security chiefs, including a DSS director, opted to meet with the deposed emir instead of arresting him

Kano - Contrary to the order given by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, security agents have said they won’t arrest the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Legit.ng recalls that the Kano governor, in a statement by his media aide, Sanusi Bature Tofa, ordered the arrest of Bayero after returning to the city, accusing him of “creating tension in the state.”

Security Agents Defy Kano Governor Yusuf, Say They Won't Arrest Bayero, Give Reason

“The former Emir was smuggled into Kano city last night in an attempt to forcefully return to the palace two days after being deposed by the Governor,” Yusuf said.

We won't carry out Gov Yusuf's order - Kano police commission

Addressing newsmen in Kano on Saturday, May 25, the state's Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Usain Gumel, said the police and all security agencies in the state won’t carry out Governor Yusuf's order, The Nation reported.

He said they were obeying the court order that restrained the State Government from enforcing the new law that reinstated Lamido Sanusi as 16th Emir of Kano.

With him at the briefing were: ML Falala (NSCDC); MA Sadiq (Army Commander); IS Abdullahi (Fed Road Safety Corps) and Sulaimam of the Correctional Centre, among other heads of security agencies.

Rather than arrest the deposed emir as Governor Yusuf ordered, The Nation reported that a DSS director and other top security chiefs simply met with him and shared the photos of the meeting.

Kano deputy governor reacts

Reacting to the development, Kano Deputy Governor Aminu Gwarzo said there was nothing anybody could do to change Sanusi’s reinstatement.

Gwarzo spoke to reporters at palace of the Emir where Sanusi has been moved to.

He said if the police had received court order and were obeying it, the state government did not.

“When we asked who gave the court order, they said Justice Mohammed Liman and asked: the judge who is in America?”, he said.

Source: Legit.ng