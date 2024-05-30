BREAKING: Emir Sanusi II Makes First Appointment Amid Kano Emirate Tussle
- Kano Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II has ignored the whole drama surrounding his reinstatement and made a major decision
- The reinstated monarch on Thursday, May 30, approved the appointment of a new ward head in Dala LGA of the state
- This happened barely a few hours after Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state confirmed his meeting with the NSA Nuhu Ribadu in Abuja
As the controversy surrounding the Kano Emirate tussle continues, the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, reportedly made his first appointment on Thursday, May 30.
Legit.ng understands that this came barely a week after he was reinstalled as the Emir of the ancient city.
Sanusi II appoints new ward head
Sanusi II, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), approved the appointment of a new ward head of Kofar Mazugal, Hamisu Sani, in the Dala local government area of the state, Vanguard reported.
The Emir called on the new ward head to ensure peaceful coexistence among the subjects of the area and contribute his quota to the development of the state as a whole.
This came after district heads and personalities such as delegations from religious and market bodies paid homage on Emir Sanusi II at the palace.
The delegation includes, Ansarulddeen Tijjanniya sect and Traders from Kano popular textile market (Kantin Kwari) as well as the commodities market (Singer market) among others.
Recall that Sanusi II was reinstalled as the Emir of Kano on Thursday May 23 after the Kano State House of Assembly and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf repealed and accented the Kano State Emirates Councils Bill 2024 into law.
Kano Gov Yusuf visits NSA Ribadu over Sanusi’s removal
Legit.ng reported on Thursday, May 30, that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state, met with Malam Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser (NSA).
This was revealed in a post shared by Governor Yusuf on his X page on Thursday.
The meeting was held at Ribadu’s office in Abuja. Details of their discussion were not made public, but the governor disclosed that he had a “fruitful engagement” with the NSA.
