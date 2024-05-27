BREAKING: Dethroned Kano Emir, Ado Bayero Leaves Palace, Video Trends
Kano, Kano state - A video has emerged showing the 15th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, leaving the mini-palace in Nasarawa area of the ancient city.
As shared by Leadership newspaper on Monday afternoon, May 27, Bayero’s supporters cheered him on as the traditional leader, who was on a horse, acknowledged them.
It is not immediately clear if Bayero left permanently or tentatively.
Watch the clip below:
More to follow…
