Nuhu Ribadu has reacted to the recent brawl between the Kano state government and the deposed emir of Kano, Ado Bayero

The national security adviser (NSA) denied facilitating the return of Bayero to the state after Governor Abba Yusuf dethroned him

Legit.ng reports that Bayero returned to the ancient city of Kano on Saturday morning and then moved into a palace in Nassarawa LGA of the state

The Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) has denied an allegation that Nuhu Ribadu, the NSA, helped the dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, return to Kano on Saturday, May 25.

Finally, NSA Ribadu counters claims he helped deposed Emir Ado Bayero return to Kano. Photo credit: Nuhu Ribadu

The Kano State Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdulsalam, claimed Ribadu provided two aircraft for Mr Ado Bayero's return to the city at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

“The National Security Adviser gave two jets to bring the dethroned emir to Kano and to bring him to the palace,” the deputy governor said.

PremiumTimes reported that the spokesperson of the office of the NSA, Zakari Mijinyawa, reacted to the development and said the allegation was untrue.

He noted that Ribadu did not provide the aircraft that returned Ado-Bayero to Kano.

Further, he urged politicians to be mindful of their utterances as they may jeopardise security agencies' efforts to maintain peace in the state, Leadership reported.

“I read the comments on social media, it is untrue. The NSA did not provide air transport to anyone to Kano.

“Political actors should desist from misinforming the public as law enforcement officials in the state strive to maintain peace and order,” Mr Mijinyawa said.

Dethroned Kano emir Bayero breaks silence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the 15th Emir of Kano, who was deposed on Friday, May 24, by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, has finally broken his silence.

Speaking at the mini-palace where he has been since his return to the state after his dethronement, Bayero said no one is above the law and called on the people of Kano to remain calm.

Saying justice would prevail, the deposed monarch said he would accept whatever the law states, adding that Kano is an important state in Nigeria.

