Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has secured the loyalty of more district Heads amidst a royal tussle with Aminu Ado Bayero

Members of the Tijjaniyya Shura Council, a council of the Islamic Sect have also pledged their loyalty to Sanusi

The Kofar Kudu palace of Emir Sanusi has continued to witness an influx of people from different parts of the state

Kano state - The newly reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, is regularly getting the support of the people amid the royal tussle with deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero.

Sanusi has secured the loyalty of more district Heads and members of the Tijjaniyya Shura Council, a council of Islamic Sect.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has also been endorsed by prominent individuals such as Khalifa Sayyadi Bashir, Khalifa Abdullahi Uwaisu, Sheikh Ibrahim Shehu Maihula and Barrister Habibu Dan Almajiri, The Nations reports.

This development has gradually returned calmness to the ancient city of Kano as many residents went about their normal activities on Thursday, May 30.

As reported by Daily Trust, Sanusi received 40 District Heads and prominent individuals within the council during his initial court session on Sunday, May 26.

The residents of the city seem undisturbed by the presence of security agencies at the Emir’s Palace and guest house (mini place) where Bayero is currently staying in Nasarawa GRA.

People from various parts of the city have continued to troop into the Kofar Kudu palace of Emir Sanusi.

Royal displays and performances of traditional gun salutes for the Emir and the riding of well-decorated horses by palace aides have witnessed large turnouts from residents.

Chiefs order Sanusi to vacate Kano Emir's palace

Legit.ng earlier reported that Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II was ordered to vacate the royal palace immediately on Wednesday, May 29.

The Forum of Chiefs in Nigeria gave the order after the Federal High Court order ordered Sanusi II to vacate the palace on Tuesday, May 28.

The chiefs said Sanusi II should stop trying to sneak back into the Kano Emir's palace through the back door. The chiefs said it was illegal and unacceptable to occupy a palace and also reign as king without the support of the people.

