The Kano State Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam, issued a formal apology to National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu, retracting all allegations

The deputy governor admitted they were misled into making the accusations against Ribadu and acknowledged the error

The deputy governor, therefore, called on President Bola Tinubu to thoroughly investigate the events surrounding the Kano Emirship dispute

Kano, Kano- The Kano state deputy governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam, has issued an apology to National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu for a previous statement in which he accused Ribadu of providing security cover for the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, to re-enter the city and cause unrest.

The apology was made during a press conference at the Government House in Kano early Monday morning, May 27, 2024.

He said:

“We apologize to the National Security Adviser, his person, and office for any embarrassment and inconveniences this might have caused him.”

As reported by TVC news on its X page, the deputy governor admitted that they had been misled into making the allegations against Ribadu, stating:

The deputy governor stated they were initially shocked when Ribadu’s name was mentioned in the plot to reinstate the deposed Emir in Kano using the federal government’s influence.

NSA boss did foil plans to dethrone Kano’s Emir

The deputy governor noted that given Ribadu's pedigree and integrity, he would never deny the plot or his involvement if he were part of it.

He said:

“We are humans and can err at any time...

“We were really worried and shocked when we found out that he was not behind the plan to forcefully impose a dethroned Emir on Kano, so we apologize,”

Abdussalam urges Tinubu to investigate Kano Emirship dispute

The deputy governor urged President Bola Tinubu to conduct a thorough investigation into the events surrounding the Kano Emirship dispute to ensure peace prevails in Kano State.

