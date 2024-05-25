Kano's Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, has accused the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, of facilitating the return of dethroned Emir Ado Bayero

The dethroned Bayero, who had been on a visit to Ogun state, was welcomed back to Kano by a large crowd and moved into a mini palace in Nassarawa, defying Governor Yusuf's order

Governor Yusuf, who replaced Bayero with Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, has ordered Bayero's immediate arrest, citing his actions as creating tension in the state

Kano - Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, the deputy governor of Kano state, has accused the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, of facilitating the return of the dethroned Emir, Alhaji Ado Bayero to the palace.

In a brief interview on Saturday, May 25, at the Emir’s palace in Gidan Rumfa, Gwarzo alleged that the NSA released two jets to bring Ado Bayero to Kano.

Kano Deputy Governor Accuses NSA Ribadu of Backing Dethroned Emir Bayero

Source: Facebook

“The National Security Adviser gave two jets to bring the dethroned emir to Kano and to bring him to the place. We have not understood their intention," Daily Trust quoted the Kano deputy governor as saying.

Legit.ng gathers that Ado Bayero, who had been away from the state on a visit to Awujale of Ijebuland in Ogun state, was welcomed back to Kano by a crowd in the early hours of Saturday, and he moved into a mini palace in Nassarawa, an ancient town in Kano.

His return to the palace angered the Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, who had dethroned him alongside other Emirs appointed by his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Governor Yusuf had given all the dethroned emirs 48 hours to vacate their palaces and hand over to the Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affair.

The governor subsequently announced the reinstatement of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, whom Ganduje deposed in 2020, issuing a reappointment letter to Sanusi on Friday, May 24.

Upon Ado Bayero's return to Kano, Governor Yusuf ordered his arrest.

Source: Legit.ng