Kano Emirate Tussle: NBA Reacts as Courts Give Conflicting Orders on Sanusi
- The NBA has described the conduct of lawyers and judges involved in the issuance of conflicting and counter-court orders concerning the Kano emirate tussle as disgraceful
- The Kano Emirate crisis was sparked recently with the signing of a law by Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state
- The law reversed the splitting of the Kano emirate into five splinters by the former administration in the state and reinstalled Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of the ancient city
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.
Kano, Kano state - The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the conduct of counsel and judges involved in issuing conflicting court orders on the contended stool of the Emir of Kano.
As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Thursday, May 30, the NBA said their actions have brought shame and ridicule to the legal profession.
There was confusion in Kano on Tuesday, May 28, following two conflicting court orders concerning the tussle over the Kano Emirate throne between Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II and Aminu Ado Bayero, the dethroned emir.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
While Justice S. Amobeda of the federal high court, Kano, ordered the inspector-general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, and the Kano state commissioner of police, Hussain Gumel, to ensure that all rights and privileges of an Emir were given Ado Bayero, Justice Justice Amina Aliyu of the Kano state high court restrained the police, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Army from evicting Muhammadu Sanusi II, the reinstated Emir of Kano, from the palace.
Reacting to the conflicting court orders, NBA President Yakubu Maikyau (SAN) fumed.
The Nation also noted Maikyau's mood.
Maikyau's statement partly reads:
“The conduct of counsel and the courts in the handling of the proceedings which culminated in the orders issued by the federal high court, the Kano state high court and again the federal high court, in circus, have brought utter disgrace and shame to the profession – have exposed the entire legal profession in Nigeria to public ridicule and opprobrium.
“The damage is one that would take the legal profession a long time to recover from. It is unfortunate and was totally uncalled for."
Read more Kano-related news
- Dethroned Bayero at Kano Emir's palace to accept royal greetings? Gov’s aide reacts
- “Escalation that could threaten security”, Army clarifies involvement in Kano Emirate battle
- Protest hits Kano over abolition of Emirates council law, video emerges
Dethroned Kano Emir speaks amid tension
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir (Kirmau Mai Gabas), the sacked Emir of Gaya in Kano state, said he has accepted his removal as an act of God.
The dethroned Emir vacated the palace at midnight on Thursday, May 23.
Reacting to the action of the authorities in Kano state in an interview, the dethroned monarch said he bore no grudge against anybody.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.