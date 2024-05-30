The NBA has described the conduct of lawyers and judges involved in the issuance of conflicting and counter-court orders concerning the Kano emirate tussle as disgraceful

The Kano Emirate crisis was sparked recently with the signing of a law by Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state

The law reversed the splitting of the Kano emirate into five splinters by the former administration in the state and reinstalled Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of the ancient city

Kano, Kano state - The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the conduct of counsel and judges involved in issuing conflicting court orders on the contended stool of the Emir of Kano.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Thursday, May 30, the NBA said their actions have brought shame and ridicule to the legal profession.

There was confusion in Kano on Tuesday, May 28, following two conflicting court orders concerning the tussle over the Kano Emirate throne between Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II and Aminu Ado Bayero, the dethroned emir.

While Justice S. Amobeda of the federal high court, Kano, ordered the inspector-general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, and the Kano state commissioner of police, Hussain Gumel, to ensure that all rights and privileges of an Emir were given Ado Bayero, Justice Justice Amina Aliyu of the Kano state high court restrained the police, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Army from evicting Muhammadu Sanusi II, the reinstated Emir of Kano, from the palace.

Reacting to the conflicting court orders, NBA President Yakubu Maikyau (SAN) fumed.

The Nation also noted Maikyau's mood.

Maikyau's statement partly reads:

“The conduct of counsel and the courts in the handling of the proceedings which culminated in the orders issued by the federal high court, the Kano state high court and again the federal high court, in circus, have brought utter disgrace and shame to the profession – have exposed the entire legal profession in Nigeria to public ridicule and opprobrium.

“The damage is one that would take the legal profession a long time to recover from. It is unfortunate and was totally uncalled for."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir (Kirmau Mai Gabas), the sacked Emir of Gaya in Kano state, said he has accepted his removal as an act of God.

The dethroned Emir vacated the palace at midnight on Thursday, May 23.

Reacting to the action of the authorities in Kano state in an interview, the dethroned monarch said he bore no grudge against anybody.

