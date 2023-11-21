Over 2 million people worldwide are currently receiving treatment for a kidney disease either with dialysis or a transplant

It is estimated that people receiving renal replacement therapy will keep increasing in Nigeria and Asia more than in other parts of the world if concrete steps are not taken

A patient of Nigerian extraction, Ambrose Adishi, recently reached out to Legit.ng and begged citizens to please come to his aid

Ikeja, Lagos state - For Ambrose Nwachukwu Adishi, help from well-meaning Nigerians is an exigency. The high-spirited multimedia journalist is down with kidney failure and requires N14 million for a transplant.

Now undergoing three times weekly dialysis, Adishi is a shadow of himself as he calls for help to survive. Dialysis is a process of removing waste products and excess fluid from the body.

Journalist Ambrose Adishi is seriously ill

From Ukwale in Delta state but based in Lagos, Adishi is a 37-year-old father of two. He said he was diagnosed with kidney failure in January 2021 and has been receiving regular dialysis since then.

He told Legit.ng on Tuesday, November 21:

“It is difficult for me to maintain daily dialysis because of the cost. One dialysis costs N41, 000.

"The doctor I met now at St. Nicholas Hospital here in Lagos said I should do transplant. I used to be a camerman; my last employer was Goldmyne TV. Now, I cannot go to work; I cannot do anything.

"I have spoken to one of my relatives, and my wife, they are willing to donate their kidney for me. So, I need your help so that I'm not going to die.

"Although I have been soliciting help since 2021, the money I have been seeing has been for dialysis and co."

Adishi begged Nigerians, saying "this has gone beyond my capacity".

He said presently, it is difficult for him to use the toilet.

The ailing journalist shared his recent medical reports from General Hospital, Gbagada, and Clinix Healthcare, with Legit.ng.

Below are Adishi's account details:

STANBIC BANK: 0023428066 | AMBROSE ADISHI or 2120162231 Zenith Bank

07030204374 (Ambrose Adishi)

07036321161 (Hope Adishi) Wife

Adishi accuses last employer of neglect

Adishi told Legit.ng that the management of Goldmyne TV, his last employer, no longer cared about whether he was alive or not.

However, when Legit.ng reached out to the MD/CEO of the organisation, Sesan Rufai, he described the allegations as false.

"How can we do that now? It's a lie," Rufai told Legit.ng.

