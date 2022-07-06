Veteran music star Eedris Abdulkareem is set to undergo kidney transplant surgery in a hospital in Lagos state

According to the statement released by his music label, Eedris has been diagnosed with kidney failure and has been undergoing dialysis detention

The musician label called for prayer from the music stars fans and followers as it was revealed he would be undergoing surgery soon

Eedris Abdulkareem, popular for his hit song ‘Jaga Jaga’ has been diagnosed with kidney failure, according to a statement released by his management, Lakeem Entertainment Inc.

The singer’s management revealed the singer has been undergoing dialysis at a hospital in Lagos state.

Eedris Abdulkareem has been undergoing dialysis.

Source: Instagram

According to the statement released via the singer’s Instagram page, he would be undergoing a kidney transplant at the end of this month as they called for prayers from fans and concerned Nigerians on behalf of the singer.

An extract of the statement released read:

“The Lakreem Entertainment Inc. boss has recently been diagonized of kidney failure and have been undergoing dialysis since the detection at a reputable hospital here in Lagos, Nigeria. The date for the transplant surgery is now fixed for the end of this month of July, and all arrangements and texts have been concluded, including certifying the compatibility status of the gracious donor (a family member). Therefore, on behalf of the Abdulkareem family and Lakreem Entertainment Inc., we most sincerely ask for prayers and good wishes for Eedris, as we face this challenging times.”



Nigerians pray for Eedris Abdulkareem



happi_side:

"The lord is ur strength bro."

woli_bughatti_official:

" God please handle the process and make we all give Glory back to you ... Never put him to shame."

chief_femibranch:

"May God see you thru this process, bring you out safely and heal you permanently bro. Love and light ."

Eedris Abdulkareem talks about polygamy

One of Nigeria's pioneer rappers, Eedris Abdulkareem, shared his two cents about polygamy and advised people who might be willing to raise such a system of family accordingly.

The rapper also disclosed that he is a product of polygamy as he declared that there is no peace in the system of family.

According to his post on Instagram:

"I'm a product of a polygamous family and hate it with passion. It is cancerous. No peace, no oneness and very loose family ties."

