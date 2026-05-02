ADC was engulfed in internal crisis as top figures, including Peter Obi, were reported to have considered defecting to the NDC ahead of the 2027 elections

Supreme Court ruling failed to resolve leadership disputes within the ADC, deepening uncertainty and triggering fears of instability among party stakeholders

NDC was reported to have opened discussions with opposition leaders, including Obi, while insisting it was ready for coalition talks and a possible presidential ticket arrangement

A major political shake-up is unfolding within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as several top figures, including Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, are reportedly considering a move to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Sources familiar with the talks said the development follows widening internal disagreements within the ADC and growing uncertainty triggered by recent court decisions affecting the party’s leadership structure.

2027: ADC Top Leaders, Obi Reportedly Move To Dump Atiku, El-Rufai, Others, Eye New Party

Source: Twitter

Supreme Court ruling deepens internal tensions

The crisis intensified after a Supreme Court judgment, which, while lifting an earlier injunction affecting the party leadership, failed to conclusively resolve the dispute involving key figures such as former Senate President David Mark and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

Although the matter was sent back to the Federal High Court, party insiders said the unresolved legal battle has fuelled fears of instability at a critical moment in the political cycle.

One source said,

“His Excellency Peter Obi has been consulting widely… the structure appears tilted towards a particular aspirant and the zoning arrangement is unfavourable to the South.”

The source further claimed that ongoing disputes and internal friction had made the ADC less attractive for long-term political planning ahead of 2027.

Obi camp signals possible move to NDC

According to political insiders, Obi and his allies have been holding discreet discussions with leaders of the NDC, with assurances reportedly given regarding an uncontested presidential ticket.

As reported by Punch, a source added,

“He has concluded that the current platform is not strong enough for a presidential contest… in a matter of days, he is expected to move to the NDC.”

Another aide corroborated the development, saying preparations were underway for a formal announcement.

2027: ADC Top Leaders, Obi Reportedly Move To Dump Atiku, El-Rufai, Others, Eye New Party

Source: Twitter

However, the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Yunusa Tanko, neither confirmed nor denied the defection talks but maintained that Obi would contest the 2027 election.

He said,

“What I want to tell Nigerians is that His Excellency Peter Obi has continuously been saying that he will be on the ballot… I did not say which platform.”

NDC opens door to coalition talks and possible joint ticket

The NDC leadership has acknowledged ongoing engagements with opposition figures, including Obi and former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Speaking on the discussions, NDC Deputy Publicity Secretary Abdulmumin Abdulsalam said talks had been ongoing for some time and hinted at a possible coalition arrangement.

He said,

“There is a possibility of alliance that has been under discussion… Obi is most welcome in the party… they have discussed with our national leaders.”

He added that the party was prepared to offer its presidential ticket, subject to internal processes and “Providence”.

ADC dismisses defection claims amid internal unease

The ADC, however, has rejected reports suggesting a mass exit of its leaders.

Party spokesperson Bolaji Abdullahi said he was unaware of any formal move by coalition leaders to abandon the platform.

“You are just telling me that; I am not aware of any move by any of the coalition leaders to adopt another platform,” he said.

He insisted that despite internal crises, the party remained focused and confident ahead of 2027.

Political uncertainty fuels wider opposition movement

Meanwhile, some political stakeholders within the opposition have warned that unresolved legal disputes within the ADC could weaken its electoral chances.

One chieftain described the situation as a “delayed crisis”, arguing that the party must quickly reposition or risk losing key figures to rival platforms.

Another political actor alleged that emerging cracks could accelerate defections, including high-profile names such as Obi and other coalition leaders.

Binani defects to NDC as realignment deepens

In a related development, former Adamawa governorship candidate, Senator Aishatu Binani, has officially joined the NDC, citing internal consultations with her supporters and the party’s organisational structure.

NDC National Leader, Senator Seriake Dickson, welcomed her entry, describing the party as open to new members and political realignments ahead of 2027.

He said,

“The NDC is open, inclusive, and ready to harness your energy… do not allow anyone to intimidate you into believing you cannot leave a party. That is not the law of Nigeria.”

Jonathan reportedly discussing with ADC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a chieftain of the ADC said the party had been holding discreet talks with former President Goodluck Jonathan over a possible presidential run in the 2027 elections.

A principal member of the ADC disclosed that the party had been holding talks with Jonathan to join its platform. Asked if the former president would be given an automatic presidential ticket, the ADC chieftain said the party has not decided on that.

Source: Legit.ng