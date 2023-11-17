Nigerians on social media have criticised the Kogi state governor-elect for exhibiting an act of godson to godfather during the presentation of his certificate of return

The governor-elect, Usman Ododo, was seen in a viral video kneeling before his boss, Governor Yahaya Bello

Soon after, supporters at the venue of the certificate presentation began to chant songs hailing the incumbent

Lokoja, Kogi - The social media on Friday, November 17, was agog with mixed reactions following a scenario that transpired during the presentation of a certificate of return to Kogi state governor-elect Usman Ododo.

In a viral video, the Ododo was seen to have been presented with the certificate by INEC.

Usman Ododo was presented with his certificate of return by INEC on Friday, November 17. Photo Credit: Usman Ododo

Source: Facebook

He immediately walked towards his boss, Governor Yahaya Bello and knelt before him, showing appreciation for his support during the just concluded gubernatorial poll.

Supporters at the presentation were heard chanting the victory song "You're a leader".

Netizens react

However, this didn't sit well with Nigerians as they vented their displeasure over the deteriorated state of democracy in Nigeria.

Some netizens blamed President Bola Tinubu for popularising godfather politics in this current political dispensation in Nigeria.

A netizen with the X handle, @Nairaexchanger, wrote:

"Godfather politics has been inspired by Tinubu and his agents in Lagos. It’s truly an animal farm."

Similarly, @MissRozapepper wrote:

"All the blame goes to Tinubu. He introduced Godfatherism to Nigerian politics. This country will keep getting worse, no be cxrse!"

@Nithsmit wrote:

"These are what you people are voting "

"Nigerian democracy is gone.

"All they can do is give money to their godfathers and rig them into power, they don’t have to work for you or provide infrastructures because you don’t matter and didn’t select them."

@PrisciliaAmadi wrote:

"‘I am a married woman is now a governor

"Congratulations on your stolen mandate."

Dino Melaye seeks refund after sharing N250,000 per polling unit? Kogi PDP Guber candidate reacts

Meanwhile, Dino Melaye, the PDP candidate in the November 11, 2023, Kogi state governorship election, has been accused of vote-buying, allegedly distributing N250,000 per polling unit.

However, the PDP candidate denied the allegations, claiming they were distractions from alleged electoral misconduct.

Melaye, who came third in the election, had called for the election's cancellation in five LGAs, citing pre-filled result sheets.

