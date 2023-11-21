A kindhearted lady has been hailed on social media for donating one of her kidneys to her mother

She chronicled, with pictures, how she got to the hospital for the surgery and how it all panned out

Mixed reactions trailed her story as some tackled the poster for claiming she donated the kidney to a total stranger

A TikTok story about a lady donating her kidney to save someone's life has sent social media into a frenzy.

On the platform, @miztatrendz95, shared pictures of the lady and said she donated her kidney to a total stranger.

She donated her kidney to her mother. Photo Credit: @miztatrendz95

Source: TikTok

Netizens familiar with her story however slammed the poster, saying the kidney was actually donated to her mother.

In a documentation of the kidney donation story narrated with pictures, the lady shared how she moved to the hospital and was admitted after they did checks on her.

She went under the knife and revealed she felt great pain after it. A picture showed her interacting with the recipient of the kidney transplant, though the person's face was covered with a large emoji.

Legit.ng could not get the lady's original post at the time of this report.

Some netizens clarified the misleading poster

tasha and zara said:

"Thanks to Mr Lawrence who was a stranger and gave my dad a kidney."

Funmilola Coker said:

"I don't believe you, I have watched this before and the recipient was her mum.

"God bless her soul."

Allthatiam said:

"Yoh ha ah I refuse what if the one I donate is the one working properly."

Rita said:

''Pls she donated to her mother and their are doing well by grace."

B&L.BUSINESS said:

"I don’t need your explanation what I pray is for the lord to give you a place in heaven."

Zenu said:

"Honestly you are great woman I can't give my kidney to anyone except only my mom no one else I need to live a life."

Mariaan said:

"My best friend donated her kidney to complete stranger. She passed of renal failure. Many years later. Blessed are the blessed."

Man dies after donating kidney to mum

In a related report, a man died after donating his kidney to his mother.

His mother was said to have survived the surgery while he passed on, breaking the hearts of many people on social media.

The young man's picture circulated on social media as many internet users mourned his passing with kind thoughts.

Sonia, Ekweremadu's daughter, shares why family members can't donate kidney to her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ekweremadu's daughter had opened up about why her family members can't donate their kidneys to her.

In her explanation in an Instagram post, Sonai said she had to drop out of her master's studies at the University of Newcastle due to the ailment.

Sonia explained that her family members are willing to donate a kidney to her but that doctors have advised against it because her condition is genetic. She said a family donor may result in a recurrence in the future.

Source: Legit.ng