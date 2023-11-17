60-year-old man, Mr Farouk Sanni, was the cynosure of all eyes ongoing 75th-anniversary convocation ceremony at the University of Ibadan

The sexagenarian graduated with a first-class degree in Sociology and also bagged eight awards at the convocation ceremony

The retired banker disclosed that he wrote UTME with his child, who is studying Law at the same university

Ibadan, Oyo state - A 60-year-old man, Mr Farouk Sanni, has achieved his lifelong dream as he graduated with a first-class degree in Sociology at the University of Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

Showing that age is just numbers when it comes to going for what one believes, Sanni bagged eight awards and emerged as the best-graduating student in his department in the ongoing 75th-anniversary convocation ceremony, The Nation reported.

60-year-old retired banker graduates with first class degree from UI Photo Credit: Hero Victor Emeka Okechukwu

The retired banker from the United Bank of Africa (UBA) revealed that he studied Accounting at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife imposed by an uncle.

The sexagenarian said after he retired, he pursued his quest to understand human behaviour by sitting for the University Matriculation Examination (UTME) again before he gained admission to study Sociology.

According to Vanguard, Sani disclosed that he wrote UTME with his child, who is studying Law at the same university.

The shining graduate said:

“Studying in a class where you have those who are of the same age as your children can be very challenging, but I was magnanimous to accommodate what happened. Some called me daddy, some called me Mr Sanni while some will even say ‘he may be a daddy but he is not my father’. I experienced a lot of things, but as an old person, I was able to remain focused.”

