Help 37-Yr-Old Abiodun Okelola Beat Kidney Problem; He Needs 15m for Transplant

37-year-old Osun state-born Abiodun Lukmon was diagnosed with grade III chronic kidney in January 2020

The married businessman needs a staggering N15 million to carry out a kidney transplant as he continues to fight for his life on the sickbed

Lukmon, through his wife Olajumoke Okelola, is calling on kind-hearted Nigerians to help raise fund for her husband who is currently on hemodialysis

Abiodun Lukmon Okelola, a Nigerian man, is seeking donations from well-meaning and kind people across the world to help him beat his kidney problem.

The 37-year-old trader, who hails from Osun state, was diagnosed with grade III chronic kidney disease in January 2021.

Abiodun Okelola is fighting for his life after he was diagnosed with a kidney problem.

He has since been on hemodialysis, a procedure where a dialysis machine and a special filter called an artificial kidney or a dialyzer are used to clean his blood, at a hospital.

Abiodun, with his wife, are into sales of bedsheet and duvets, curtains and corporate gifts.

He needs N15m for a kidney transplant

Abiodun's wife, Olajumoke Okelola Ayankoya, told Legit.ng in a phone conversation on Monday, June 21, that her husband will need a kidney transplant.

According to doctors, this will cost a staggering $30,000 (N15 million).

Olajumoke stated that though people have been making contributions, most of the donations received so far go into hemodialysis.

"People are giving us money but all the money on the ground now, with the GoFundMe money, is 3 million.

"In fact, it is not up to 3 million because we spend money on dialysis," emotional Olajumoke told Legit.ng.

Still seeking donation via GoFundme

Although 3 million has been raised so far for Abiodun's illness, kind-hearted people are still being called to help raise $30,000 (N15 million) needed for the transplant.

Visit his GoFundMe page to donate https://gofund.me/d2935c82.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady took to social media to seek help for a retired teacher who has been diagnosed with grade v chronic kidney disease.

@abbietayo shared a photo of the woman on her page and the information attached to the image revealed that Abosede Esther has been on maintenance hemodialysis for the past seven months and critically in need of a kidney transplant that will cost N12 million.

Source: Legit.ng News