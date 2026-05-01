Residents have criticised Kwara Governor AbdulRazaq over the N90m support package amid ongoing abductions and insecurity in the state

The governor had announced compensation for slain and injured soldiers while defending security efforts in the Kaiama attack response

Residents have, however, demanded troop deployment and urgent action, amid worsening attacks and abductions across affected communities

Residents of Kwara state have criticised Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq over his recent N90 million support package for victims of a terrorist attack in Kaiama Local Government Area.

Residents demand action as Kwara governor’s N90m donation draws criticism. Photo: RealAARahman

Source: Twitter

The governor had earlier announced N20 million each for families of three soldiers killed during the attack, and N5 million each for six others injured, during a visit to the Kwara State University Teaching Hospital in Ilorin.

He praised the sacrifices of security personnel and assured continued government support for military operations in the region.

However, community members in the affected areas told Legit.ng that while the financial assistance may appear commendable, it does little to tackle the root causes of the persistent attacks.

A resident and a youth leader in Kaiama community, Adamu Yunusa, who criticised the governor’s priorities, said the donation was misplaced at a time when lives remain under constant threat.

“This N90 million is just eye service. People are being kidnapped, communities are under siege, and instead of focusing on permanent solutions, the government is busy sharing money. What we need is security, not sympathy,” he said.

Another resident from Gbugbu community in Edu Local Government Area, Timothy Ndace, expressed frustration over what he described as the government’s slow response to the crisis, particularly the alleged abduction of women and children by terrorists operating around the Kainji forest axis.

“Over 100 women and children are still in captivity, and nobody is talking about them. We want the governor to act fast and secure their release. These are human lives, not figures for political scores,” the resident said.

Residents demand troop deployment

The angry residents also urged the state government to fulfil its earlier promise of deploying more armed military personnel to vulnerable communities in Kaiama, Ifelodun, and Edu local government areas.

Kwara residents respond to N90m donation by governor.

Source: Original

According to them, increased troop presence remains the only immediate solution to deter further attacks and restore confidence among residents.

“We were told more soldiers would be deployed, but we are yet to see that happen. These communities are exposed. The bandits come at will, attack, and leave without resistance,” Ndace said.

The residents went further to accuse the governor of being distracted by political calculations ahead of the next election cycle, rather than focusing on governance and security.

“Right now, it looks like the governor is more interested in who succeeds him than in protecting the people. Lives are being lost, and communities are being abandoned,” Yunusa alleged.

Governor AbdulRazaq had maintained that the recent attack was a direct assault on military personnel and not civilians. According to him, security agencies have recorded successes in neutralising several threats.

He also blamed the porous borders and the vastness of the Kainji Forest Reserve for the difficulty in policing the area.

Despite these assurances, residents insisted that the situation on the ground tells a different story.

They warned that without urgent and decisive action, insecurity could spiral further out of control in the state.

Gunmen kill soldiers, abduct residents in Kwara

Previously, Legit.ng reported that gunmen attacked the Kemanji community in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara state following an alleged threat letter issued days before the incident.

The attackers reportedly stormed the community around 3 a.m., engaging security forces in a fierce gun battle that lasted hours and left at least five soldiers dead while residents fled for safety.

Source: Legit.ng