Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, PhD, has promised to settle the medical bills of five-year-old Fatima Shu’abu

The girl is battling cancer that has eaten almost half of her face and it is threatening to affect her right eye

The lawmaker promised to take her to any hospital in Nigeria, and beyond for appropriate medical attention

Kano state - Help has finally come the way of five-year-old Fatima Shu’abu who battles deadly cancer on her face as Rt Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, PhD, has promised to sponsor all her medical bills.

The lawmaker representing Bebeji/Kiru federal constituency, Kano, in the House of Representatives, disclosed this on Monday, November 13.

According to a statement issued by Kofa’s Media Aide, Sani Ibrahim Paki, on Instagram, the cancer has eaten almost half of Fatima’s face and isfive-year-oldthe threatening to affect her right eye.

Speaking with Fatima’s parents, Kofa promised to take her to any hospital in Nigeria, and beyond for appropriate medical attention.

“I have a good system for supporting cases like this in my hometown Kofa and beyond. I also ensured I put in place easy and multiple means of reaching across to me. When messages were sent to me about this case, I quickly made enquiries and met the girl and her family today.

“Her parents admitted someone they met at the hospital probably took it to the media to seek help for them with good intentions. We thank him for that. I have taken over her case and will pay her bills in full as I have done with so many and still doing several others at the moment.”

The lawmaker also donated some amount of money to the girl to help her family ease their shuttle to the hospital.

