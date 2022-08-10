The rampaging rate of insecurity is currently being battled by all security agencies in Nigeria

This is coming after the senate issued President Muhammadu Buhari a six weeks ultimatum to salvage insecurity challenges in the country

Meanwhile, restitution and intervention attempt has been made lately with some major arrest and successful operations by the military

Though the presidency may have taken lightly the threat by the nation's lawmakers to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari over the current state of insecurity across the country, there are visible proofs that the tide of insecurity is gradually waning out.

Impeachment threat against Buhari

Legit.ng recalls that shortly before the Senate proceeded on vacation, the majority of the senators had moved for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari over insecurity, especially with the recent invasion of the nation's capital, Abuja by suspected terrorist groups.

The Senate had during a close-door session resolved to serve the president with an impeachment notice if the insecurity situation persists beyond their recess. But the leadership of the Senate would not make the resolution public. This resulted in a walkout by opposition parties' senators.

Addressing the press after their walkout, Senator Aduda Philip, the minority leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, alleged that the Senate president failed to make public their resolution during their closed-door session. They consequently gave the president six weeks to improve on the nation's security or will be made to face impeachment.

Aduda said it was important for the insecurity situation to be addressed immediately because, “it’s obvious that Abuja, the seat of the Federal government is no longer safe, as you all can see.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Abuja under siege by terrorists

Recall that Abuja, the Nigeria capital came under heavy attacks recently by suspected insurgents.

An attack on the presidential Guards near Veritas University left many soldiers dead including a Lt. colonel and a captain.

Also, two soldiers were killed at a checkpoint near Zuma Rock in Niger State, a few kilometres away from Nigeria's capital.

Prior to the attacks, kidnappers and bandits had stormed many communities in the nation's capital, abducting residents for ransom and most times killing some.

Presidency dismisses threat

But the presidency was quick to react to the threat by the senators, saying it was a joke to think that the president can just be impeached.

The Special Adviser to the president on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement had termed the action of the opposition senators as “performative and babyish antics”.

The statement added:

“In contrast, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is committed to finding lasting solutions to the emerging security threats, including those left behind by the PDP in the South-South, the Northeast, and throughout the federation. In the last 24 hours, two more Chibok girls were freed, in addition to the three brought home last week.”

But since the threat, Legit.ng has noticed significant security measures taken within and outside Abuja by the military and other security agencies.

DSS arrests Boko Haram informant in Ogun

The Department of State Services, DSS, had arrested a Boko Haram informant and leader in Abeokuta in Ogun State.

A private radio station in the state capital reported on August 1 about the kidnap. This created tension among residents of the state. The suspect was reportedly arrested in the night. This was fueled by the alleged plans to attack some states in the South-West by suspected terrorists.

A DSS source told Legit.ng that:

"We, at the DSS are working tirelessly in ensuring that we get our job right. Most times, when we provide intelligence, the military and the police tend to take them for granted. The Ondo arrest was possible because we tackled the bull by its horns."

Army kills, arrests suspected bandits in Abuja

On Friday, a video emerged on how some terrorists were killed in Abuja by the military. Narrating what happened, the voice in the background said most of the terrorists were foreigners. He said they were between the ages of 12 and 16.

The video showed the corpses of the terrorists had their weapons placed before them. The voice boasted that "they will never try this again."

Legit.ng could not confirm the source of the video, but it was clear the video emanated from an officer who was part of the operation.

Troops raid Abuja forest

Recall that following the attack on the guard brigades in Bwari Abuja, the military had raided several forests, killing and arresting many suspects.

Our correspondent had sighted a contingent in the Bwari area council heading into a tick forest behind the Veritas and behind the Usuma Dam axis near Ushafa. Though details of the raid are yet known, unconfirmed reports say many terrorists were decimated.

Army arrests Owo Church attack

On Tuesday, the military authorities confirmed that at least five suspected masterminds of the June 5 deadly attack on a Catholic Church church in Owo, Ondo State were arrested.

According to the Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, at a press briefing in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, the suspects were arrested in different locations across the country.

Irabor said:

"We had wanted to present the suspects to the public immediately but could not because certain investigations are still being carried out.”

Confirming the report, Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo State disclosed at a separate press conference on Tuesday in Akure, the state capital, that besides the arrest of those who masterminded the attack, the owner of the building where the suspects lodged prior to the attack had also been arrested.

Army has killed many bandits - Irabor

The Defence Chief, Lucky Irabor has further disclosed that many bandits have been killed recently following the renewed campaign against terrorists and bandits.

According to the Defence Chief during a meeting with media executives, the military, on Aug. 6, killed one Alhaji Abdulkareen, a bandits’ leader, along with his fighters in Nigeria’s North West.

He said:

“By the deeds of the surgical air operations that we have conducted, many of the bandits’ leaders have been killed.”

Bandits release seven more victims of train attack

News emerged on Wednesday afternoon of the release of about seven victims of the Kaduna-Abuja train attack which occurred on March 28, 2022.

Those released by the terrorists include a family of six and a woman.

Tukur Mamu, Publisher of Kaduna-based Desert Herald and Media Consultant to a controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi made the confirmation.

The family of six are Abubakar Idris Garba, his wife, Maryam Abubakar Bobo, and their eldest son, Ibrahim Abubakar Garba.

Others include Fatima Abubakar Garba (7), Imran Abubakar Garba (5), and youngest Zainab Abubakar Garba, who is only one and half years old.

Abubakar Idris Garba, a staff of the National Assembly Service Commission, is the son of a former military administrator of Kano and Benue states.

A 60-year-old woman, Hajia Aisha Hassan also regained her freedom.

Divergent opinions on recent military breakthrough

While many believe that the latest effort by the military was a result of the new marching order by the president following the impeachment threat by the nation’s senate, others believe that the military had already renewed its strategies against terrorists prior to the impeachment threat.

A popular social commentator and public affairs analyst, Frederick Nwabufo said the new effort was a result of renewed tactics by the military, and not because of the impeachment threat.

He told Legit.ng that the military had earlier promised that it was changing its strategies against terrorists and bandits.

He said:

"I don't think the impeachment threat against the president has anything to do with the recent successful efforts of the military. Before now, the military had said it was deploying new strategies to tackle the menace.

"What I think is, the recent uptick in daring terrorist attacks put the military on the canvas, and they had no option but to respond. It was either they step up and perform or they totally lose public confidence."

Source: Legit.ng