The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has reacted to calls for President Muhammadu Buhari's impeachment.

Adamu, during an interview with Daily Trust on Monday, August 15, acknowledged the fact that some APC senators are behind moves to remove President Buhari from office before his tenure expires.

Adamu said those calling for Buhari's sack in the APC lost tickets (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Source: Facebook

He revealed that senators in the ruling party who were working to see Buhari ousted are those who lost tickets for elective offices during the last primaries.

According to him, it was originally a drive by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His words:

“When this was going on it was part of the heat of those who didn’t get what they wanted and they now capitalize on the pressure of the opposition to be hard.

“It was an opposition drive, they supported it and they put the blame on the party and government.”

