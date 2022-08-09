Terrorists launched a deadly attack on the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo, and killing scores have been arrested.

The Defence Headquarters in a meeting with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, August 8, confirmed the arrest, The Nation reports.

CDS Irabor confirmed the arrest of the terrorists on Tuesday, August 8

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Lucky Irabor, making the revelation, said the arrest was the result of an effective collaboration of the Nigerian military and other sister security agencies.

