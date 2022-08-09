Speculations that the 2023 general election will not be conducted have been debunked by the military

Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor lucky made this known on Tuesday, August 9

General Irabor has urged Nigerians to remain calm and rest assured that the 2023 election will go smooth

FCT, Abuja - Nigerians have been told to stay calm amid fears that the 2023 general elections will not be conducted due to the incessant rate of insecurity.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor lucky gave this assurance on Tuesday, August 9 at the defence headquarters in Abuja.

General Lucky Irabor said the safety of Nigerians still remains a top priority to the military and will uphold the sacred oath of the military to protect Nigerians. Photo: DHQ

As reported by Channels Television, General Irabor told journalists that the military will be intact to impede any form of distractions or imminent danger during the course of the elections.

He stated that the military is very committed to ensuring the protection of lives and properties.

Irabor said Nigeria's democracy is not in danger reiterating that the military is ready to protect the good dividend of democracy.

2023: CDS Irabor calls for media partnership in fight against insecurity

At the media parley, General Irabor appealed to the various media house to support the military in its effort to combat insecurity.

It is the second in the series of engagements between the chief of defence staff and executives and editors of media organisations in Nigeria.

He also used the opportunity of the briefing to reveal that the assailants linked to a suspected terror attack on the Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo two months ago have been arrested.

Though he did not reveal the number of arrested suspects, Irabor stated that the attackers were arrested during joint operations involving the Armed Forces, the Department of Security Services (DSS) and the police.

About 40 people were killed when the gunmen stormed the church on June 5, opened fire on the congregation, and also detonated explosives as the worshippers scampered for safety.

Military arrests Owo Church attackers? Akeredolu drops new revelation

Meanwhile, the Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, has confirmed the arrest of 5 suspects in connection with the Owo Catholic church killing.

Akeredolu, on Tuesday, August 9, said the photographs of the suspects were forwarded to him, noting that the security forces are on the trail of others.

Unknown gunmen, on June 4, attacked the church and killed many worshippers while many others sustained varying injuries.

Intelligence operatives nab 4 Informants behind Kuje prison attack

In another development, security operatives in Nigeria have arrested some individuals suspected to be feeding terrorist information about military activities and operations in the Federal Capital Territory.

Sources with Nigeria's security system said four of the informants arrested are currently been detained at a facility.

The sources also confirmed that efforts are being made by the Defence Intelligence Agency to gather fresh clues on the activities and whereabouts of other members of the terrorist groups.

