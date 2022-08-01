Emerging reports have confirmed the apprehension of a suspected Boko Haram leader in Abeokuta, Ogun state

The suspect was said to have been raided in his hideout by operatives of the Department of State Security Service (DSS)

However, the Police Command in Ogun state is yet to confirm or issue a statement about the incident

Ogun, Abeokuta - The Department of State Security Service (DSS) has apprehended a suspected Boko Haram leader in Abeokuta, Ogun state, Daily Trust reported.

As reported by the newspaper, the suspected terrorist leader was said to have resisted arrest before he was overpowered and arrested in the Ijaiye area of Abeokuta by operatives of the DSS.

The Ogun State Police State Command is yet to confirm the incident, neither was it aware of the DSS operation. Photo: NPF

Legit.ng gathered that the operation for the arrest of the terrorist leader was done in the middle of the night by the DSS operatives.

Sources revealed that the suspect was said to have arrived in Abeokuta from Katsina, where he took on a security job and began gathering intelligence for his cohorts to launch an attack.

It was gathered that he has already set up a cell to also begin kidnapping activities where he will be holding victims captive.

Intelligence gathered by the DSS operatives prompted a raid on his hideout and he was captured on sight.

The source said:

“It was not an easy ride. Intelligence and the grace of God were sufficient for the operatives. There are still many of them around, but we are on top of our game.”

Reports also have that the suspect is still in the custody of DSS. Information gathered is that the suspect and his cohorts who are yet unknown are planning to stage some terrorist attack across the southwest.

When contacted, the DSS spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya did not spill any information about the incident, nor did he deny the said operation by the DSS officers. He simply said “no comment” via text.

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson in the Ogun state command, Abimbola Oyeyemi said he wasn’t aware of any raid or arrest.

