Following the continued attacks and activities of terrorists and bandits in various parts of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the military and other security agencies to eliminate the insurgents.

Channels Television reports that the president gave the directive at an event to mark World Humanitarian Day in Maiduguri, Borno state.

Buhari has urged the security operatives to smoke out terrorists from their hideouts. Photo: Nigerian Presidency

He noted the personnel of Operation Lafiya Dole and other security agencies are much appreciated in the effort to end terrorism in Nigeria.

Further commending the professionalism exhibited by the security personnel, President Buhari said urged them not to relent in their efforts

He said:

"Continue to take the fight to their hideouts, and ensure they are completely eliminated.

”I also implore you to ensure adequate security for farmers in their farming activities. Agricultural activities are most needed for settlement and development of the rural areas and this can only be achieved if the farmers are sure of their safety.”

