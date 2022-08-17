Operatives of the security outfit established by governors of the southeast region have been absolved of allegations of extra-judicial killings in Imo state

The security operatives were given a clean slate by the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma on Tuesday, August 16

According to the governor, the killings in the state have a political undertone, especially considering the sort of weapons used by the perpetrators

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma has absolved the southeast security outfit, Ebubeagu of culpability in the killings in the state

Reacting to allegations of extra-judicial killings levelled against the security outfit set up by all the governors in the southeast region, Uzodimma said Ebubeagu members and leadership have no hand in the death of youths and residents of the state.

Governor Uzodimma has debunked claims that the killings in Imo state are perpetrated by officials of Ebubeagu. Photo: Hope Uzodimma

Premium Times reports that the governor said members of the southeast security outfit do not carry arms let alone sophisticated weapons to launch such a killing spree in the state.

His words:

“Ebubeagu has no sophistication, like the kind of rifles that the bandits are carrying all along. Ebubeagu are not armed.

“Some of these bandits are now operating as Ebubeagu. Of late, we discovered bandits would attack a particular place, and the next thing because they have their syndicates, they would come up with a propaganda that Ebubeagu has attacked.

“But between me and those who are in charge of Ebubeagu, and the security agencies, they know that Ebubeagu doesn’t have the capacity to attack with sophisticated arms."

