Nigerians across the board have been cautioned against any action that can lead to another civil war in the country

The call was made by President Muhammadu Buhari during a courtesy call by ex-chairmen of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC)

The president said that leaders must continue to work toward maintaining the nation's oneness and unity

President Muhammdu Buhari on Tuesday, August 9, warned against actions like self-centeredness which he said led to the three years civil war in Nigeria.

Speaking while receiving former state chairmen of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) at the State House, Abuja, the president said that Nigeria lost over a million lives between 1967 and 1970 when the war lasted.

President Buhari has warned against actions that led to the 1967 civil war Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

He also noted that such actions must not be allowed to repeat themselves in the country.

A statement shared by the presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina said that the president also noted that the main purpose should be the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

His words:

"We are human beings. We have our weaknesses, but I can assure you that the patriotism in us is hard-earned.

"We have gone through all the troubles from the 15th of January 1966 to date. You know what I mean by this, we have killed a million of ourselves in order to keep this country together."

The president urged everyone to ensure they play their part in making sure that Nigeria remains as one country.

He added:

“I don’t think there can be any practical experience more than that. We are Nigerians, God willing, we remain Nigerians and Nigeria will remain one."

