Senator Ali Ndume of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) wants President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on security

He stated that prioritizing security should be on the top of the list of the federal government

While making a case for the Nigerian army, Senator Udume called on the federal government to begin to fund the army in getting adequate weapon

Borno, Maiduguri - Amid the incessant rate of insecurity in the country, Senator Ali Ndume of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has urged the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency.

The pragmatic APC senator made this submission on Sunday, August 14 during an interview with ‘Sunday Politics’ on Channels TV.

Senator Ndume has called for the provision of adequate weapons for the army to combat insecurity. Photo: Senator Ali Ndume

He stated that there is a need for the federal government to start prioritizing security, especially in the challenged states suffering the heavy heat of insecurity.

Senator Ndume while making reference to the constitution stated that the core responsibility of the government is to ensure the safety of lives and property as well as the welfare of its citizens.

Senator Ndume makes case for army

The APC senator, however, urged that adequate attention be paid to the military in other for them to operate effectively.

He stated that when the government starts providing the right weapon to the Nigerian Army, there will definitely clamp down on insecurity in Nigeria.

He said:

"They don’t have the equipment; they don’t have the technology that is required to solve or handle these challenges we have.”

The Senator representing Borno South Senatorial, is, however, confident that the Armed Forces have all it takes to fight insecurity.

He added:

“I will say again that the Nigerian Army I know is up to the task if given what they need. And if they are given what they need, they should be given a timeline.

“As for the action taken by the army, that is an action expected of them but that goes to show in total that if the army has the number, the modern equipment that they require, they can tackle this problem within the shortest possible time.”

Nigerian army bury presidential guards killed in terrorists' ambush in Abuja

In another development, the three soldiers who were a part of the presidential guard that was attacked and killed by terrorists have been buried.

The trio was reported to have been killed when the terrorist ambushed them during a shootout.

The tragic loss of the three gallant officers caused the attendees of the funeral to shed tears profusely.

Finally, military arrests Owo Church attackers

Meanwhile, a new development has occurred in the investigation into the terrorist attack on church worshippers in Owo, Ondo state.

It was gathered that the masterminds behind the attack have been apprehended by the Nigerian military.

The announcement of their arrest was made known by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Lucky Irabor.

