FCT, Abuja - Emerging reports have confirmed that there is serious rancor in the upper chamber of the national assembly.

According to a report by the Punch newspaper, some senators were alleged to have walked out on the senate president, Ahmed Lawan on Wednesday, July 27 following his refusal to allow a motion for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Legit.ng gathered the senate minority leader, Senator Philip Aduda was on the verge of leading the motion but was not given the floor by Senate President Lawan to carry on with his motion.

This action by the Senate President was said to have angered some senators who walked out of the red chamber alongside Senator Aduda.

It was learned that some lawmakers that were displeased with the worsening security situation in the country had threatened to impeach the President.

It was learned that at the commencement of the plenary on Tuesday, the lawmakers questioned the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on why the issue of insecurity was not in the Order Paper.

Channels TV reported that the senators who walked out of the red chamber with Senator Aduda were lawmakers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Addressing reporters after the incident, Senator Aduda said he and his aggrieved colleagues are issuing President Buhari a six-week deadline to salvage the issue of insecurity.

Aduda disclosed that impeachment proceedings will continue if the six weeks elapse and there is no positive outcome in the fight against insecurity.

Source: Legit.ng