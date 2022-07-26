It has been confirmed from some military sources that a lieutenant and 5 soldiers are still missing after the terrorist ambush on the presidential guard on Monday, July 25

Those who sustained injuries during the ambush are currently receiving treatment at the military medical facilities in Abuja

A source stated that there are speculations that some military officers who escape the ambush with gunshots might have paid the supreme price

FCT, Abuja - Military sources have confirmed that a lieutenant and 5 soldiers are yet to be found after Sunday’s ambush of the joint patrol team along the Bwari-Kubwa road in Abuja.

Vanguard reported that Captain Samuel Attah, who was killed, and Lieutenant Ibrahim Suleiman, who is among those still missing, were from Kogi state.

Injured officers currently receiving treatment - source

Those who sustained injuries during the ambush were currently receiving medical attention at the military medical facility in Abuja while efforts are underway to locate and rescue the missing officers.

A source stated that there are indications that some soldiers who escaped from the ambush with bullet wounds might have paid the supreme price, but until they are found, they are still MIA.

On Monday, July 26, the spokesperson of the Guards Brigade, Captain Godfrey Abakpa, confirmed that terrorists ambushed troops attached to the Presidential Guards Brigade during a patrol in the Bwari area following intelligence that the Nigeria law school in the area may be attacked.

