Tom and Jerry are the most iconic cartoon duo of all time—a cat-and-mouse rivalry born in 1940 that has outlasted every animation trend. From slapstick Looney Tunes foes to the BFFs of Bikini Bottom, the 15 pairs below prove that chemistry, not romance, is what makes a cartoon partnership truly unforgettable.

Tom and Jerry. Photo: @Tom and Jerry (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Tom and Jerry top the list: an archetypal cat-and-mouse rivalry turned classic comedic duo, the pair have been trying to outwit one another since their inception in 1940.

top the list: an archetypal cat-and-mouse rivalry turned classic comedic duo, the pair have been trying to outwit one another since their inception in 1940. Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote rank #2 — the duelling duo made their cinematic debut in Fast and Furry-ous on 16 September 1949.

rank #2 — the duelling duo made their cinematic debut in on 16 September 1949. Scooby-Doo and Shaggy are the top human-and-animal pair, debuting in 1969.

are the top human-and-animal pair, debuting in 1969. The list spans eight decades of animation, from MGM theatrical shorts (1940) to Cartoon Network originals (2010s).

of animation, from MGM theatrical shorts (1940) to Cartoon Network originals (2010s). Scooby-Doo and Shaggy, Tom and Jerry, and SpongeBob and Patrick consistently rank as fans' top pairs.

How this ranking was determined

Our rankings draw on fan voting data from Ranker and SlashFilm, editorial lists from outlets including WatchMojo and Discover Walks, and cultural longevity — measured by franchise reach, merchandise, spin-offs, and continued audience engagement. Ranking criteria prioritise cross-generational impact and the enduring strength of the duo's chemistry over individual character fame. Only non-romantic pairings are included.

Summary table

Rank Duo Show/Film Debut Year Relationship 1 Tom and Jerry Tom and Jerry 1940 Rivals 2 Road Runner & Wile E. Coyote Looney Tunes 1949 Rivals 3 Scooby-Doo & Shaggy Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! 1969 Best friends 4 SpongeBob & Patrick SpongeBob SquarePants 1999 Best friends 5 Lilo & Stitch Lilo & Stitch 2002 Friends/family 6 Pinky & the Brain Animaniacs / spin-off 1993 Partners 7 Bugs Bunny & Daffy Duck Looney Tunes 1937/1940 Rivals/frenemies 8 Woody & Buzz Lightyear Toy Story 1995 Rivals-turned-friends 9 Timon & Pumbaa The Lion King 1994 Best friends 10 Finn & Jake Adventure Time 2010 Brothers/best friends 11 Chip and Dale Chip 'n' Dale 1943 Brothers/partners 12 Mordecai & Rigby Regular Show 2010 Best friends/coworkers 13 Phineas & Ferb Phineas and Ferb 2007 Stepbrothers 14 Beavis and Butt-Head Beavis and Butt-Head 1992 Best friends 15 Ren & Stimpy The Ren & Stimpy Show 1991 Friends/housemates

15. Ren & Stimpy ($The Ren & Stimpy Show$, 1991)

Full names: Ren Höek and Stimpy J. Cat

Ren Höek and Stimpy J. Cat Show: The Ren & Stimpy Show (Nickelodeon, 1991–1996)

(Nickelodeon, 1991–1996) Nationality: American animated

American animated Profession: Comedy duo — Chihuahua and Manx cat

The distinct art style and dark humour of the unhinged Chihuahua Ren and the goofy but lovable Manx, Stimpy, made the show a talk of the '90s, especially because the programme and its characters were so unpredictable.

After friction with Nickelodeon over the series' adult content, creator John Kricfalusi left after the second season. However, The Ren & Stimpy Show continued for three more seasons thereafter. Their anarchic energy made them trailblazers for adult-skewing animation.

14. Beavis and Butt-Head (Beavis and Butt-Head, 1992)

Full names: Beavis and Butt-Head

Beavis and Butt-Head Show: Beavis and Butt-Head (MTV, 1992–2011; Paramount+, 2022–present)

(MTV, 1992–2011; Paramount+, 2022–present) Nationality: American animated

American animated Profession: Teenage slackers/satirists

Created by Mike Judge, Beavis and Butt-Head embodied the '90s MTV generation. These two teenage numbskulls chuckled and bumbled through satirical commentary on music videos and seemingly mundane everyday adventures.

At their peak, Beavis and Butt-Head received their own merch, video games, and even a full-length animated feature film titled Beavis and Butt-Head Do America. The duo returned to Paramount+ in 2022, proving their staying power.

13. Phineas & Ferb (Phineas and Ferb, 2007)

Full names: Phineas Flynn and Ferb Fletcher

Phineas Flynn and Ferb Fletcher Show: Phineas and Ferb (Disney Channel, 2007–2015)

(Disney Channel, 2007–2015) Nationality: American animated

American animated Profession: Inventor stepbrothers

Not everyone on this list is a titular team of the "X and Y" variety, but that certainly helps them become an iconic animated duo. Phineas and Ferb are a little more family-friendly, as the brothers delighted Disney audiences for many years with their inventive antics.

Their polar-opposite personalities — talkative Phineas versus near-silent Ferb — made every summer-vacation episode a reliable hit. The show ran for four seasons and earned multiple Emmy nominations.

12. Mordecai & Rigby (Regular Show, 2010)

Full names: Mordecai and Rigby

Mordecai and Rigby Show: Regular Show (Cartoon Network, 2010–2017)

(Cartoon Network, 2010–2017) Nationality: American animated

American animated Profession: Park groundskeepers

Mordecai and Rigby, and Finn and Jake, are duos from Cartoon Network in the 2010s: a taller character who wants to do something with his life and a shorter sidekick who is a bit of a slob—yet each pairing carved out a distinct identity.

Mordecai (a blue jay) and Rigby (a raccoon) turned the mundane premise of park maintenance into surreal, high-stakes comedy. Regular Show ran for eight seasons and won multiple Annie Awards.

11. Chip and Dale (Chip 'n' Dale, 1943)

Full names: Chip and Dale

Chip and Dale Show: Chip 'n' Dale shorts (Walt Disney, 1943–present); Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers (1989–1990)

shorts (Walt Disney, 1943–present); (1989–1990) Nationality: American animated

American animated Profession: Chipmunk brothers/detectives

The chipmunks would try to secure or store food, then shenanigans would unfold. Yet the nutty pair achieved superstardom decades later after starring in Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers — one of the best cartoons of the 1980s — where they feature as detectives and solve crimes with the rest of their team.

What's fascinating about Chip and Dale is that they have two different personalities but somehow make it work. A 2022 Chip 'n Dale film on Disney+ introduced the duo to a whole new generation.

10. Finn & Jake (Adventure Time, 2010)

Full names: Finn the Human and Jake the Dog

Finn the Human and Jake the Dog Show: Adventure Time (Cartoon Network, 2010–2018)

(Cartoon Network, 2010–2018) Nationality: American animated

American animated Profession: Heroes/adventurers

Adventure Time is an American animated fantasy television series created by Pendleton Ward for Cartoon Network. It follows Finn, a boy, and his best friend and adoptive brother, Jake —a dog with the power to change size and shape at will.

The show ran for ten seasons and helped define a golden era of Cartoon Network storytelling. Finn and Jake's brotherly bond anchored even the most bizarre fantasy plotlines.

9. Timon & Pumbaa (The Lion King, 1994)

Full names: Timon and Pumbaa

Timon and Pumbaa Film / Show: The Lion King (1994); The Lion King 1½ (2004); Timon & Pumbaa TV series (1995–1999)

(1994); (2004); TV series (1995–1999) Nationality: American animated

American animated Profession: Comedic sidekicks

What's there not to love about the Lion King duo Timon and Pumbaa? These two pals are even kind enough to bring Simba into their hedonistic slice of paradise. Funny, relatable, and loyal to the end, Timon and Pumbaa are the type of friends everyone wishes they had.

Timon's argumentative cleverness and Pumbaa's gentle sincerity create reliable banter, while their musical identity helped make them one of the most durable animated side-character pairings ever created.

8. Woody & Buzz Lightyear (Toy Story, 1995)

Full names: Woody Pride and Buzz Lightyear

Woody Pride and Buzz Lightyear Film: Toy Story franchise (Pixar / Disney, 1995–2019)

franchise (Pixar / Disney, 1995–2019) Nationality: American animated

American animated Profession: Toys / best friends

It's interesting to look back at how Woody and Buzz Lightyear treated each other in the first instalment of the Toy Story franchise. At the time, Woody reacted in a jealous rage after Buzz became Andy's favourite toy. It kickstarted a heated rivalry between the pair, but after sharing trials and tribulations, they came to respect each other and built a long-lasting friendship.

Their greatest moment together is arguably flying back to their owner, which cemented the wonder and magic of Pixar films. The franchise has grossed over $3 billion worldwide.

7. Bugs Bunny & Daffy Duck (Looney Tunes, 1937/1940)

Full names: Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck

Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck Show: Looney Tunes / Merrie Melodies (Warner Bros., 1937/1940–present)

/ (Warner Bros., 1937/1940–present) Nationality: American animated

American animated Profession: Rival cartoon stars

While early prototypes and individual predecessors appeared in the late 1930s (such as Daffy's 1937 debut), Bugs Bunny's definitive modern debut arrived in 1940 with A Wild Hare. The duo's iconic comedic pairing was later solidified in classic theatrical shorts during the 1950s.

Their anarchic adventures, gross-out humour, and exaggerated animation marked a departure from conventional cartoons. Bugs and Daffy's rivalry — defined by Daffy's outraged jealousy and Bugs' cool indifference — set the template for animated one-upmanship. The pair returned together in The Looney Tunes Show (2011–2014), a sitcom reboot that found fresh comedy in their clashing personalities as reluctant housemates.

6. Pinky & the Brain (Animaniacs / spin-off, 1993)

Full names: Pinky and the Brain

Pinky and the Brain Show: Animaniacs (1993–1995); Pinky and the Brain (1995–1998)

(1993–1995); (1995–1998) Nationality: American animated

American animated Profession: Laboratory mice/world domination planners

The genius and the simpleton, Pinky and the Brain hatched elaborate schemes to dominate the world. Created by Tom Ruegger, this duo from Animaniacs blended wit and absurdity, earning them a dedicated fanbase.

The bonkers Pinky dances to the peculiar beat of his own drum, while the genius Brain concocts intricate and convoluted plans for world domination. Several episodes suggest Pinky might be some kind of savant, with a unique level of intelligence everyone underestimates.

5. Lilo & Stitch (Lilo & Stitch, 2002)

Full names: Lilo Pelekai and Stitch (Experiment 626)

Lilo Pelekai and Stitch (Experiment 626) Film / Show: Lilo & Stitch (Disney, 2002); Lilo & Stitch TV series (2003–2006)

(Disney, 2002); TV series (2003–2006) Nationality: American animated (Hawaiian setting)

American animated (Hawaiian setting) Profession: Girl and alien experiment/family

Lilo is a spirited Hawaiian girl who loves all things unusual, and Stitch is a genetically engineered alien initially designed for destruction. Their bond — built on the Hawaiian concept of ohana (family) — is one of animation's most emotionally resonant friendships.

A number of Lilo & Stitch films have been made, including a live-action adaptation that rocketed to over $1 billion at the box office, leaving no doubt that Lilo and Stitch remain popular

4. SpongeBob SquarePants & Patrick Star (SpongeBob SquarePants, 1999)

Full names: SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star

SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star Show: SpongeBob SquarePants (Nickelodeon, 1999–present)

(Nickelodeon, 1999–present) Nationality: American animated

American animated Profession: Best friends/residents of Bikini Bottom

Premiering in 1999, Stephen Hillenburg's SpongeBob SquarePants quickly became a cultural phenomenon with its whimsical underwater world. SpongeBob, an eternally optimistic, energetic sea sponge, contrasts hilariously with the laid-back, somewhat clueless Patrick.

SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star have become the most iconic cartoon duo of the twenty-first century, with their inane yet lovable friendship and distinctive personalities at the core of their appeal.

3. Scooby-Doo & Shaggy (Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!, 1969)

Full names: Scooby-Doo and Norville "Shaggy" Rogers

Scooby-Doo and Norville "Shaggy" Rogers Show: Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! (CBS, 1969–present in various forms)

(CBS, 1969–present in various forms) Nationality: American animated

American animated Profession: Mystery solvers / best friends

Premiering in 1969, Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!, created by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears, introduced the world to Scooby-Doo and Shaggy Rogers — an iconic pair of scaredy-cats.

Despite the show's various renditions over the past fifty years, each one still centres on a man who loves his talking dog. Their enduring popularity comes from the blend of mystery, humour, and the unlikely heroism of a Great Dane and his perpetually hungry human companion, whose love of snacks and aversion to danger add a lighthearted touch to the spooky mysteries they solve.

2. Road Runner & Wile E. Coyote (Looney Tunes, 1949)

Full names: Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote

Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote Show: Looney Tunes / Merrie Melodies (Warner Bros., 1949–present)

/ (Warner Bros., 1949–present) Nationality: American animated

American animated Profession: Prey and pursuer

Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote are cartoon characters from a series of Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies cartoons. Animation director Chuck Jones created the characters—a coyote and the Road Runner—in 1948 for Warner Bros., while writer Michael Maltese laid out the template for their adventures.

The duelling duo made their cinematic debut in Fast and Furry-ous on 17 September 1949. In each cartoon, Wile E. Coyote relies on elaborate plans and absurdly complex gadgets—often from ACME—rather than his natural guile, but he fails every time. Chuck Jones created the Coyote/Road Runner series to parody traditional "cat-and-mouse" cartoons like Tom & Jerry.

1. Tom and Jerry (Tom and Jerry, 1940)

Full names: Tom Cat and Jerry Mouse

Tom Cat and Jerry Mouse Show: Tom and Jerry (MGM, 1940–1958; various studios, 1960–present)

(MGM, 1940–1958; various studios, 1960–present) Nationality: American animated

American animated Profession: Cat and mouse rivals

Created by animation legends William Hanna and Joseph Barbera in 1940, Tom and Jerry has become an enduring classic in animation. The iconic duo—the scheming cat Tom and the clever mouse Jerry—engages in a perpetual, hilarious game of cat-and-mouse.

In its original run, Hanna and Barbera produced 114 Tom and Jerry shorts for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer from 1940 to 1958, during which time they won seven Academy Awards for Animated Short Film. Unlike most cartoons at the time, Tom & Jerry stood out for its rare use of dialogue—the pantomime comedy helped the series break through language barriers and become universally popular.

FAQs

What is the most iconic cartoon duo of all time?

Scooby-Doo & Shaggy and Tom & Jerry consistently rank at the very top of fan polls. Tom and Jerry in particular have been trying to outwit one another since 1940, making them one of animation's longest-running and most recognised pairings. By longevity, awards, and global recognition, Tom and Jerry claim the top spot.

What are the best cartoon duos involving a boy and a girl?

Lilo and Stitch is the standout mixed-gender, non-romantic duo on this list. Lilo is a spirited Hawaiian girl who loves all things unusual, and Stitch is a genetically engineered alien initially designed for destruction—yet their friendship became one of Disney's most beloved. Phineas and Ferb (stepbrothers) and Finn and Jake also feature male-led pairs with strong platonic bonds.

Are there any iconic female cartoon duos?

While male duos and boy-girl teams are common in cartoons, animation is surprisingly light on female pairs. Girls in cartoons tend to appear in trios, groups, or on their own—which only makes the best cartoon girl duos stand out. Notable examples include Patty and Selma Bouvier from The Simpsons and Enid and Carol from OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes.

Why do Scooby-Doo and Shaggy rank so high?

Shaggy's laid-back attitude and Scooby's lovable goofiness provide perfect comic relief even in the spookiest mysteries. Their teamwork, though often driven by their love of food, ultimately shows the value of friendship—making them a beloved part of the world of animation. The franchise has also run continuously since 1969, spanning dozens of TV series and films.

Which cartoon duo is the funniest?

These duos define the genre because their chemistry balances humour with genuine heart. Comedy is subjective, but Pinky and the Brain — with their nightly failed bids for world domination — and Beavis and Butt-Head — with their deadpan cultural satire — are perennial fan picks for the funniest non-romantic cartoon pair of all time.

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