The National Universities Commission approved 34 undergraduate programmes for FUSTECH following a resource verification exercise by expert panels

The approved programmes span five faculties, including Engineering, Computing and Informatics, and Allied Health Sciences, starting from the 2026/2027 session

NUC set an admission quota of 50 students per programme, bringing the total intake capacity to 1,700 students across all 34 programmes

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Epe, Lagos State - The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved 34 undergraduate programmes for the Federal University of Science and Technology, Epe (FUSTECH), in Lagos State, clearing the way for the newly established institution to begin admissions from the 2026/2027 academic session.

The NUC set a quota of 50 students per programme, bringing the combined intake capacity to 1,700 students. The commission noted that any proposed part-time offerings would require a separate application for consideration.

NUC approved 34 full-time undergraduate programmes for FUSTECH. Photo credit: @lasucomofficial

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, all 34 approved programmes will run on a full-time basis at FUSTECH's take-off campuses.

The approval was communicated in a letter dated October 23, 2026, signed on behalf of NUC Executive Secretary Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu.

It followed a resource verification exercise in which panels of experts assessed the human and material resources available at the university to support the proposed programmes.

FUSTECH's approved faculties and programmes

The programmes are distributed across five faculties. The Faculty of Computing and Informatics will offer Computer Science, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Information Communication Technology, and Software Engineering.

The Faculty of Engineering received approval for ten programmes: Geomatics Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Systems Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Petroleum Engineering, Civil Engineering, Metallurgical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering.

Seven programmes were approved under the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, covering Prosthetics and Orthotics, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Complementary and Alternative Medicines, Health Information Management, Nursing Science, and Public Health.

The Faculty of Management Sciences and Technology will run four programmes: Business Information Technology, Entrepreneurship, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, and Transportation Management.

Under the Faculty of Science, seven programmes were approved: Biotechnology, Forensic Science, Environmental Management and Toxicology, Marine Science, Medicinal Chemistry, Medical Physics, and Nuclear Science.

FUSTECH's current arrangement with LASU

FUSTECH, established in November 2025, currently shares facilities and infrastructure at the Epe campus of the Lagos State University (LASU).

LASU management clarified in August 2026 that this was a temporary arrangement meant to support the smooth launch of the new institution, with both universities agreeing it would continue only until FUSTECH relocates to its permanent site.

Following the NUC's approval, FUSTECH Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kazeem Oshikoya said the university was ready to kick off its first admission exercise.

FUSTECH prepares to launch 34 programmes for new students. Photo credit: NUC

Source: Twitter

OAU releases 2026/2027 academic calendar

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that OAU released a detailed schedule for the commencement of the 2026/2027 academic session.

Newly admitted students are expected to resume on November 1, 2026, with online registration opening the following day.

Returning undergraduate students have a separate resumption date, with lectures beginning on November 16, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng