90 Day Fiancé Season 5 Cast: Who Is Still Together in 2025?

Three of the six couples from 90 Day Fiancé Season 5 are still together. The season, which aired in 2017, featured some of the franchise's most memorable pairs, from a 30-year age gap that spawned its own spinoff to a romance that never made it down the aisle.

Cast members and a moderator discuss TLC's 90 Day Fiancé during a panel at a press event. Photo: Amanda Edwards (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Three couples remain together: David and Annie Toborowsky, Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet, and Josh and Aika Batterson.

David and Annie Toborowsky, Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet, and Josh and Aika Batterson. Three couples split: Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou never married and broke up in 2021; Molly Hopkins and Luis Mendez divorced in 2018; Evelyn Cormier and David Vázquez Zermeño divorced in 2022.

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou never married and broke up in 2021; Molly Hopkins and Luis Mendez divorced in 2018; Evelyn Cormier and David Vázquez Zermeño divorced in 2022. David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan are the season's biggest success story , with their own TLC spinoff and a daughter born in March 2025.

, with their own TLC spinoff and a daughter born in March 2025. Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet are still together, raising two children in Florida, and recently appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9.

Season 9. Nicole and Azan's relationship attracted widespread attention but ultimately ended after five years of long-distance drama.

Season 5 couples at a glance

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé followed six international couples. The season aired in 2017 and featured pairs whose relationships had already endured long-distance romance before facing the real-life challenges of living together.

Couple Status David Toborowsky & Annie Suwan Still together — married, daughter born 2025 Elizabeth Potthast & Andrei Castravet Still together — married, two children Josh & Aika Batterson Still together — married Nicole Nafziger & Azan Tefou Split — broke up July 2021 Molly Hopkins & Luis Mendez Split — divorced 2018 Evelyn Cormier & David Vázquez Zermeño Split — divorced 2022

Annie and David Toborowsky

Annie and David are the standout success story of Season 5. When David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan first appeared in 2017, their whirlwind romance caught viewers' attention immediately. Their relationship combined cultural clashes, financial struggles, and an age gap that sparked debate.

David and Annie met when David went to Thailand, Annie's native country. They got married despite David's financial instability and their age difference of 24 years.

Toborowsky struggled to find work, and the two did not have a place to live until a friend allowed them to stay in a refurbished firehouse. That friend later sold the property, offering them instead the manager's unit at a storage facility.

Their own spinoff

Their popularity with viewers earned them their own TLC spinoff. David & Annie: After the 90 Days follows the married couple as they are faced with obstacle after unexpected obstacles, showing the raw, real reality of growing a family. The series first aired in January 2022 on TLC.

Annie and David tasted true success with Pillow Talk. They also starred in their own spinoffs, David & Annie: After The 90 Days and Spice It Up!

Baby Minthira

Having a baby together presented medical challenges. David had previously had a vasectomy, and Annie has PCOS. After consulting with doctors, Annie underwent IVF treatment to conceive. In July 2024, David and Annie announced their pregnancy.

They also decided to relocate to Thailand so their baby could have dual citizenship, Thai and American. David and Annie celebrated a significant milestone for their daughter, Minthira, who was born on 11 March 2025.

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan are still happily together. Their lives reflect a balance between the United States and Thailand, with careers, family, and travel keeping them active on both continents.

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet

Viewers first saw a Florida property manager from a big American family fall for a tall, outspoken Moldovan ex-cop she met abroad, and from the start their love story brought sharp cultural clashes, money disputes, and fierce family involvement.

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet met in Ireland, and soon after, Castravet moved to Florida to be with his newfound love. Elizabeth's family members were sceptical of Andrei's true intentions to marry her, and he struggled to earn their respect. Despite a few obstacles, the couple ultimately tied the knot in December 2017.

In 2019, the couple joyfully welcomed their daughter, Eleanor, to their growing family. They later had another son named Winston.

Elizabeth and Andrei are still living in Florida. They continue to chronicle their lives for fans as one of the main couples at the centre of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9.

Josh and Aika Batterson

Josh and Aika met on a dating app, and Josh was drawn to her profile despite being accidentally matched outside of his local search. After a few months of messaging, Josh flew to the Philippines to propose to Aika, and she said yes.

Josh and Aika Batterson only appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 5. However, they are still married. Despite Aika's desire to be a mother, the couple do not have any children. They used to document their travels as "road trip addicts", but they have not been active on social media since 2023.

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou

Nicole and Azan made their TLC debut on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2016. Their tumultuous relationship quickly captured viewers' attention, leading them to return for Season 5 and later appear on Seasons 4 and 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Nicole and Azan were among the show's earliest breakout couples, generating viral moments, from Azan bluntly calling Nicole "lazy" during a desert hike to his infamous confession that he was only "55 per cent" attracted to her.

Nicole and Azan never got married. They postponed their wedding twice. The Florida native confirmed to In Touch in July 2021 that she and Azan had split. "Azan and I have decided to go our separate ways," Nicole said in a statement at the time, confirming that they had remained friendly after the breakup.

It is not clear what Azan is up to today, as he stopped posting on his Instagram page in 2020 and leads a private life.

Evelyn Cormier and David Vázquez Zermeño

Evelyn Cormier was only 18 years old when she married her 27-year-old fiancé David Vázquez Zermeño, and many viewers did not expect the couple to last.

Without mentioning further details, Evelyn revealed she was divorcing David in 2021. The young alum finalised her divorce five months later and hinted the split was due to a passionless, sexless, and narcissistic relationship. Evelyn and David officially divorced in April 2022, following years of reported personal and relationship struggles.

Today, Evelyn is busy pursuing a music career in Nashville, Tennessee. In 2024, she reconnected with, and later married, Nicholas Vogt. Nicholas had appeared as the love interest in one of her music videos years earlier; she's called their reunion her 'favourite plot twist' of the year.

Molly Hopkins and Luis Mendez

Molly and Luis met at a local bar where Luis bartended, while she was on a girls' trip to the Dominican Republic. After Luis moved to the United States on a K-1 visa, their relationship was challenged, especially because of Luis's strained relationship with Molly's daughters. The couple eventually married. Within months, their relationship broke down, leading to a divorce in 2018.

Luis moved on to marry another woman after Molly, which was rumoured to be his plan all along. However, those two also ended up divorcing.

Molly later dated Kelly Brown, but the two split in late 2022 amid reports of 'unhealthy stressors'. They attempted to rebuild the relationship on 90 Day: The Last Resort in 2023; the outcome was left unresolved on-screen, and no recent reporting confirms them as currently together.

FAQs

Who is still together from 90 Day Fiancé Season 5? The success rate of 90 Day Fiancé Season 5 is exactly in the middle, as fifty per cent of the couples stayed together and fifty per cent called it quits. The three couples still together are David and Annie Toborowsky, Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, and Josh and Aika Batterson. Did Nicole and Azan ever get married? No. During their franchise appearances, the couple called off their marriage three times, which indicated future trouble would likely arise. Nicole confirmed their final breakup in July 2021. Do David and Annie Toborowsky have children? Annie and David proved through and through their bond after Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé. Despite financial and relationship problems, the couple is stable and raising their daughter, Minthira. Are Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet still married? Yes. Elizabeth and Andrei are still together. As of August 2025, it appears that Elizabeth and Andrei are still living in Florida.

We also highlighted facts about the 90 Day Fiancé Season 7 couples and where they are now. The article examines their marriages, divorces, family lives and post-show challenges through mid-2026.

From Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi’s contentious divorce to Robert Springs and Anny Francisco welcoming a baby after losing their son, the cast’s stories have taken sharply different paths. Only some couples remain together, while others have faced public breakups, cheating allegations and legal disputes.

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