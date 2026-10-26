All DWTS theme nights for Season 35 and when they will air

Dancing with the Stars Season 35 is one of the most theme-packed instalments the ballroom has ever seen. The season premiered on ABC and Disney+ on 15 September 2026, and is scheduled to conclude on November 24, 2026. From the sports spectacle of Super Bowl Night to the annual emotional anchor of Dedication Night, the 2026 lineup offers a mix of brand-new concepts and beloved returning favourites — with the Mirrorball Trophy on the line every single week.

Cast of Dancing with the Stars Season 35 poses together. Photo: Heidi Gutman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The season premiered on September 15 and 16, 2026 , on ABC and Disney+, with 16 celebrities performing across a two-night opener — eight male celebrities on night one and eight female celebrities on night two.

, on ABC and Disney+, with 16 celebrities performing across a two-night opener — on night one and eight female celebrities on night two. Week 5 was the last theme revealed: it was announced on Good Morning America that the mystery week's theme was Super Bowl Night , honouring the "music, spectacle and unforgettable moments of the big game."

it was announced on that the mystery week's theme was , honouring the "music, spectacle and unforgettable moments of the big game." Dedication Night returned for Season 35: 20 October's Dedication Night brought heartfelt tributes and a surprise reprieve, with all 10 remaining couples advancing to the following week.

for Season 35: 20 October's Dedication Night brought heartfelt tributes and a surprise reprieve, with to the following week. While some theme weeks stay the same each year — like Disney Night — others are unique to their own season.

— others are unique to their own season. The season is hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, with judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli.

How DWTS theme nights work

Every week, the Dancing with the Stars contestants are assigned a new theme that should match their performance songs, dance styles, and costumes. Producers pair celebrities with a professional ballroom dancer who creates and teaches the choreography, though pros can suggest music based on the episode's theme—but producers always have the final say. Producers also choose which dance style each couple will be assigned every week.

Full Season 35 theme night schedule

Here is every confirmed theme night for Dancing with the Stars Season 35, in air-date order.

Week Theme Air Date Week 1 No. 1 Songs by Birth Year (Night 1) Monday, 15 September 2026 Week 1 No. 1 Songs by Birth Year (Night 2) Tuesday, 16 September 2026 Week 2 Viral Hits Night Tuesday, 22 September 2026 Week 3 Yacht Rock Night Tuesday, 29 September 2026 Week 4 Mariah Carey Night Tuesday, 6 October 2026 Week 5 Super Bowl Night Tuesday, 13 October 2026 Week 6 Dedication Night Tuesday, 20 October 2026 Week 7 Horror Movie Night Tuesday, 27 October 2026 Week 8 Disney Night Monday, 2 November 2026 Week 9 Grammy Night Tuesday, 10 November 2026 Week 10 Semi-Finals Tuesday, 17 November 2026 Week 11 Finale Tuesday, 24 November 2026

### Week 1 — No. 1 Songs by Birth Year (15–16 Sept. 2026)

The season opened with a built-in nostalgia hook. Each celebrity performed to a No. 1 song from the year they were born, giving contestants an opportunity to connect their first performances to different eras of music. The theme was used across both nights of the premiere.

Since Season 35 features a higher number of couples, the pairs were split across two nights — male celebrities dancing on night one, followed by the women on night two.

DWTS "Premiere: Night One" - The male celebrities take the ballroom floor, each performing to a No. 1 song from the year they were born. Photo: Eric McCandless

Source: Getty Images

### Week 2 — Viral Hits Night (22 September 2026)

Viral Hits Night focused on songs that popped off thanks to TV shows, movies, and social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Amber Glenn performed a Heated Rivalry-inspired Tango to All the Things She Said by t.A.T.u., while Maura Higgins chose September by Earth, Wind & Fire.

### Week 3 — Yacht Rock Night (29 September 2026)

The stars hit the ballroom with their take on Yacht Rock and adjacent tracks like Never Too Much by Luther Vandross and Maneater by Hall & Oates. Taylor Hanson, the frontman of Hanson, was eliminated at the end of this week.

"Yacht Rock Night" - Thirteen remaining couples cruise into "Yacht Rock Night," with performances that defined the yacht rock era.Photo: Eric McCandless

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### Week 4 — Mariah Carey Night (6 October 2026)

Week 4 of Dancing with the Stars Season 35 was all Mariah Carey. Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas took the first 9 any judge had awarded this season, from Carrie Ann Inaba, with three couples tying at 24. This was the last week for Ciara Miller, who was eliminated in season 35 on 6 October.

### Week 5 — Super Bowl Night (13 October 2026)

Super Bowl Night was the season's most-anticipated reveal — held back as a deliberate mystery. ABC promised the night would "honour the music, spectacle and unforgettable moments of the big game," with couples dancing to songs made famous by some of the most iconic Super Bowl performances.

The remaining 11 couples performed to songs "made famous" by iconic Super Bowl halftime acts. The sports-filled night opened with a number set to Bad Bunny's NUEVAYoL, Rihanna's Rude Boy, and Kendrick Lamar's HUMBLE. The routine also featured NFL legends and DWTS alums Donald Driver, Emmitt Smith, DeMarcus Ware, and Danny Amendola. Joe Buck served as the guest judge for Super Bowl Night.

### Week 6 — Dedication Night (20 October 2026)

During 20 October's Dedication Night, the "10 remaining couples took to the dance floor to deliver heartfelt performances honouring the influential people and places that have shaped their lives," per ABC. The episode also included former Dancing with the Stars pro Kym Johnson as a special guest judge.

"Dedication Night" - The ballroom gets personal as the 10 remaining couples take to the dance floor. Photo: Eric McCandless

Source: Getty Images

One of the night's most emotional performances came from Julia Stiles and partner Ezra Sosa. Stiles and Sosa performed an emotional contemporary routine to Can't Take My Eyes Off You by Frankie Valli in honour of her late 10 Things I Hate About You co-star Heath Ledger.

### Week 7 — Horror Movie Night (27 October 2026)

Horror Movie Night arrives just in time for Halloween and is one of the season's most theatrical weeks. The cast has taken on routines that celebrate everything from game-day favourites to the people who mean the most to them — and with Halloween approaching, there is still plenty of ballroom magic ahead. Expect elaborate costumes, dramatic lighting, and scores pulled from horror film soundtracks.

### Week 8 — Disney Night (Mon., 2 November 2026)

Disney Night is a recurring theme that has become a beloved Dancing with the Stars tradition over the years. Couples can choose from a myriad of songs from animated movies, theme parks, or other Disney projects.

The cast celebrates the show's Season 35 premiere. Photo: Frank Micelotta

Source: Getty Images

Note that Disney Night airs on a special Monday broadcast on 2 November. While new episodes usually air every Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC and stream on Hulu the following day, viewers must tune in a day early for this special Monday night event.

### Week 9 — Grammy Night (10 November 2026)

Grammy Night gives music's biggest awards night a ballroom makeover and is among the confirmed themes for Season 35, though the couples' specific song choices and routines have yet to be revealed. The week is expected to draw from a wide range of Grammy-winning artists and eras, giving pro dancers maximum creative flexibility.

### Week 10 — Semi-Finals (17 November 2026)

The Semifinals are scheduled for 17 November 2026. At this stage, the remaining couples typically perform two dances each — a ballroom style and a Latin style — before judges' scores and viewer votes determine who advances to the finale.

### Week 11 — Finale (24 November 2026)

"Dancing with the Stars: Live!" tour dancers appear with Jennifer Hudson on "The Jennifer Hudson Show". Photo: Chris Haston (modified by author)

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Season 35 is scheduled to conclude on 24 November 2026. The finale traditionally features freestyle dances, a champions' recap, and the crowning of the new Mirrorball Trophy winners. Season 35's contestants are hoping to follow Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, who won Season 34 in 2025.

FAQs

What are the themes for DWTS 2026?

The full Season 35 theme-night lineup is: Mariah Carey Night (Week 4), Super Bowl Night (Week 5), Dedication Night (Week 6), Horror Movie Night (Week 7), Disney Night (Week 8), Grammy Night (Week 9), Semi-Finals (Week 10), and the Finale (Week 11). Weeks 1–3 covered No. 1 Songs by Birth Year, Viral Hits Night, and Yacht Rock Night.

How do they decide what dance to do on DWTS?

Producers pair celebrities with a professional ballroom dancer who creates and teaches the choreography, but they have less control over the dance style and music than you might think. While pros are often allowed to suggest music given the theme of the episode, producers always have the final say. Judges then score every dance on a scale of 1–10 based on their assessment of technique, stage presence, and choreography.

What is Dedication Night on DWTS?

Dedication Night is one of DWTS's most emotionally resonant recurring themes. During Dedication Night, the remaining couples take to the dance floor to deliver heartfelt performances honouring the influential people and places that have shaped their lives. In Season 35, Dedication Night on 20 October brought heartfelt tributes and a surprise reprieve, with all 10 remaining couples advancing to the following week.

When is Horror Movie Night on DWTS Season 35?

Horror Movie Night airs on 27 October 2026, right before Halloween. It is one of the season's most theatrical episodes, with couples expected to draw inspiration from iconic horror film soundtracks, dramatic choreography, and elaborate costumes.

Who is hosting DWTS Season 35?

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro are returning to their co-hosting roles for Season 35, continuing a partnership that began in 2023 for Season 32. Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli are at the judges' table for the fourth consecutive season.

When is Disney Night on Season 35?

Disney Night airs on Monday, 2 November 2026. It is a special schedule shift from the show's usual Tuesday night broadcast slot.

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